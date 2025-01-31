Illinois' Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has banned Capitol rioters pardoned by President Trump earlier this month from being hired for government jobs.

In a written directive obtained by NBC News, Pritzker instructed the Department of Central Management Services, which oversees hiring for the state's more than 80 agencies, to refrain from hiring pardoned rioters for partaking in the "infamous and disgraceful conduct that is antithetical to the mission of the State."

"These rioters attacked law enforcement officers protecting people in the Capitol, disrupted the peaceful transfer of power, and undermined bedrock principles of American democracy," Pritzker wrote. "Our State workforce must reflect the values of Illinois and demonstrate honesty, integrity, and loyalty to serving the taxpayers. No one who attempts to overthrow a government should serve in government."

Pritzker is no stranger to pushing back on Trump. After he was elected president in November, the governor promised to protect his state's residents in an X post.

"To anyone who intends to come take away the freedom and opportunity and dignity of Illinoisans: I would remind you that a happy warrior is still a warrior," Pritzker wrote on November 7, 2024. "You come for my people, you come through me."

Last week, the Illinois governor told CNN he is "all for" Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deporting violent criminals. However, Politico reported he wouldn't allow the Trump administration to break Illinois law.

"We have a law on the books in Illinois that says that our local law enforcement will stand up for those law-abiding, undocumented people in our states who are doing the right thing, and we're not going to help federal officials just drag them away just because" someone thinks they could be in the country illegally, Pritzker stated.

Originally published by Latin Times