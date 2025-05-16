Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly backing a reality TV competition where pre-vetted immigrants would compete in themed challenges for the chance to fast-track U.S. citizenship and win "American" prizes.

Noem, dubbed "ICE Barbie" by detractors, has faced mounting criticism since taking over DHS in January 2025 for prioritizing photo ops and dramatized field visits over policy execution, the Daily Mail reported.

In light of this, Noem has reportedly aligned herself with a proposal that would gamify immigration through reality television. The 35-page pitch obtained by the outlet, titled "The American," was created by reality producer Rob Worsoff, known for "Duck Dynasty," would convey "what it means to become an American."

The pitch is under review by DHS. Contestants, including pre-screened immigrants from various countries, would travel across the U.S. aboard a train dubbed "The Citizen Ship," competing in challenges like building rockets in Florida, assembling Model T Fords in Detroit or balancing on logs in Wisconsin.

The winner would be sworn in on Capitol Hill during a live finale, while also being awarded "iconically American" prizes, such as a lifetime supply of gasoline or thousands of dollars in Starbucks gift cards. Runners-up would still receive expedited consideration for traditional citizenship.

A DHS spokesperson publicly confirmed the idea is under consideration. Meanwhile, sources told the Mail that Noem supports it.

The pitch has sparked concern from experts about the optics of reducing citizenship to reality TV.

