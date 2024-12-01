President-elect Donald Trump revealed that he would nominate Kashyap "Kash" Patel, a 44-year-old loyalist with minimal experience in federal law enforcement management, to serve as the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"I am proud to announce that Kashyap 'Kash' Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People," Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday evening.

Even among Trump's loyalists, Kash Patel is considered a controversial figure and a persistent self-promoter. His main value to the president-elect is seen in their mutual disdain for the entrenched power structures in Washington, D.C. However, appointing Patel as FBI director would present a significant challenge, as it would require removing the current director, Christopher Wray, who was also appointed by Trump, before Wray's term expires. This move could spark further debate and backlash, given Patel's lack of experience in federal law enforcement management and his polarizing reputation. Wray has three years left in his 10-year term as FBI director and would need to either resign or be fired to create a vacancy. Trump nominated Wray in 2017 after firing James Comey, but their relationship soured before Trump left office in 2021.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan cautioned on Sunday, in an interview with CNN, that the FBI director should not be influenced by the "whims" of politics, though he refrained from commenting directly on Kash Patel's nomination.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, took to Twitter, and called Patel an "America First fighter."

Congratulations to America First fighter Kash Patel on his nomination to serve as President @realDonaldTrump’s Director of the FBI 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/qJlKuNig0H — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 1, 2024

The Atlantic staff writer Tom Nichols reacting to the development during a panel on MSNBC, called it "incredibly dangerous," adding that Trump is "creating an administration of people who really don't care about the interests of the United States."

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton later drew a striking comparison between Kash Patel and Lavrenty Beria, the notorious head of the Soviet Union's secret police under Joseph Stalin. Bolton described Patel in similar terms, suggesting that, like Beria, he could be a figure of significant political control and intimidation, casting concern over Patel's potential leadership of the FBI. The comparison emphasized the fears many have regarding Patel's loyalty to Trump and his lack of experience in law enforcement, raising questions about the direction the FBI could take under his leadership.

GOP Sen. Mike Rounds, stated that he would evaluate Kash Patel and Trump's other Cabinet nominees fairly during the Senate's "advise and consent" process. He emphasized his commitment to reviewing each nominee based on their qualifications and readiness for the role.

"The president has the right to make nominations, but normally, these are for a 10-year term," Rounds said, in an interview with ABC News. "If he does [nominate Patel], just as with anybody who is nominated for one of these positions, once they've been nominated by the president, then the president gets, you know, the benefit of the doubt on the nomination, but we still go through a process, and that process includes advice and consent."

During Trump's first term, Kash Patel worked on the National Security Council and served as chief of staff to the acting defense secretary. He quickly rose from being a Capitol Hill staffer to a key figure in Trump's disputes with national intelligence and law enforcement agencies. His rapid rise made him a significant player in the administration, gaining both support and criticism.