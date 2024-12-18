Indiana Republican has announced she will forgo participating in House Republican committees and caucus meetings in the upcoming term, choosing instead to work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy on Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Rep. Victoria Spartz, who represents Indiana's 5th District, has long criticized federal government inefficiencies and Republican leadership.

After narrowly securing reelection in 2024, Spartz expressed frustration with GOP leadership and claimed the party was failing to govern effectively.

In a surprising twist, Spartz announced her decision to work with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy on the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), according to MSNBC.

This partnership has drawn significant attention due to Musk's controversial influence and Spartz's declaration that she prefers working with DOGE to participating in what she called the "circuses" of Congress.

"I will stay as a registered Republican but will not sit on committees or participate in the caucus until I see that Republican leadership in Congress is governing. I do not need to be involved in circuses. I would rather spend more of my time helping @DOGE and @RepThomasMassie to save our Republic, as was mandated by the American people," Spartz wrote on X.

Critics have questioned whether DOGE's initiatives will truly streamline governance or simply amplify executive power under Trump's administration.

Originally published by Latin Times