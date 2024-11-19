A prominent YouTuber has claimed to have fulfilled her father's "dying wish" to be turned into a cannabis plant, which she smoked in a promo for her new podcast.

"We lost my dad about 5 years ago to Leukemia. He was the best. His dying wish was to be grown into a cannabis plant and be smoked. So that's what I did," Rosanna Pansino captioned posts to social media.

Pansino, who has more than 14 million subscribers, explained that when her dad had told her and her mom what he wanted to do with his ashes, they were initially worried about what people would think. But now, they felt like it was the right time.

"My dad was a badass and quite a little rebel, and I will be following in his footsteps — like father, like daughter," Pansino said in the video.

The YouTuber included footage of her mixing her father's ashes in with soil which they used to plant cannabis plants. Once the plants were ready, they were harvested and the weed was rolled in pink paper to smoke.

Photos of Pansino smoking the joints were then used in promotion for her new podcast, "Rodiculous," where she used the first episode to talk more about the experience.

The photos and the video explaining the story behind the joints have since garnered thousands of views and likes on social media, with many users applauding the YouTuber for staying true to her dad's wishes.

"This is SO AWESOME! Celebrating his life how he wanted, I love it," one user commented on X. Another tweeted, "This is unapologetically amazing omg."

The support continued on Instagram too, with one user commenting, "This is so cool and what a cool dad!" Another wrote, "this is SO ICONIC."

Others appeared shocked, or even shared that they disapproved of the marijuana use. "Excuse me did I read that right?" one user tweeted. Others claimed that Pansino was doing it "for attention."

However, the story also seemed to resonate with other users. "Everyone grieves differently," one user wrote. Another tweeted, "Someone do this to me when I die."