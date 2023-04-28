KEY POINTS Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Duncan Robinson live in Miami's Elser Hotel & Residences

Several Miami Heat players have been revealed to be living in a luxe condominium building at the heart of Miami's downtown entertainment district in Biscayne Bay.

Sitting on 398 Northeast Fifth St., the Elser Hotel & Residences Miami is the home to professional basketball players Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, and Duncan Robinson, according to The New York Post. The building is located right across the Miami-based team's home court at the Kaseya Center.

The 646-unit tower featuring high-class amenities officially opened its doors in November 2022 with fully furnished units. It is the perfect place for athletes to unwind after hours of practice.

Dubbed the "modern reflection of Miami's transformative legacy," the condominium includes a double-level deck that spans over 19,000 square feet and offers a panoramic view of downtown Miami, a 132-foot-resort-style pool with private lounge areas, a 16-foot poolside screening LED wall, a bar area with several televisions, and a barbecue area where people can hold large gatherings to celebrate a winning game.

It also has a massive co-working space and a luxury brown-and-black themed den that could double as a library. In addition, it has a large modern gym with complete equipment and floor-to-ceiling windows that give athletes a refreshing view of the city while working out, and fitness studios, multiple lounges, bike storage facilities, smart package lockers, and an outdoor lawn area overlooking Biscayne Baye.

But since the tower is relatively new, more amenities are set to be built soon, such as a new lobby with a cocktail bar, a luxe restaurant by the creators of celebrity hotspot Jaguar Sun, as well as a coffee lounge by one of the world's best producers of high-quality coffee beans, Café Domino.

As for the living spaces, they are designed with porcelain wood-grain tiles, a kitchen perfect for the minimalist condo-living lifestyle, customized cabinetry by Italkraft — a Miami-based Italian design house — and modern matte black fixtures, per The Post. It also offers one- to three-bedroom units and studios with a "lively, dynamic lifestyle for tastemakers of every stripe," per its official website.

The building also offers the best protection, having 24/7 security and access-controlled entryways at all resident amenities, elevators, parking garages and lobbies.

"The Elser Hotel & Residences is more than just a hotel — it's a home away from home," Miami Heat guard Herro, 23, said of the building in a statement to The Post.

"The fully furnished units are spacious and comfortable, and the kitchen is perfect for whipping up a quick meal or entertaining friends. And the views from the balcony are breathtaking. I wouldn't want to stay anywhere else while in Miami," he added.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Elser last year, Highgate — the hotel's management company— executive vice president of luxury and lifestyle hotels Jeff Toscano told Florida's YIMBY that the residence was a "special addition to the vibrant hospitality scene here in Miami."

"Designed for short-term and long-term stays, The Elser hopes to set a new gold standard for guests looking to find a home in the heart of the electric Downtown neighborhood and experience everything that makes Miami a world-class destination," he noted.