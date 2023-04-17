KEY POINTS The Heat will need other shooters to step up with Tyler Herro out for at least four weeks

Ja Morant may not be able to help the Grizzlies against the Lakers in Game 2

Memphis needs to cover the slack left if they want to regain home-court advantage

The Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies came out with contrasting results in their first-round assignments on Sunday, April 16.

The Heat were able to pull the rug from under the Milwaukee Bucks, 130-117, while the Grizzlies suffered a 112-128 beating at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, both teams may have to make quick adjustments with star guards Tyler Herro and Ja Morant suffering hand-related injuries.

On one end is Herro who reportedly broke two fingers in his shooting hand as the 23-year-old will be allegedly sidelined for about 4 to 6 weeks according to Chris Haynes of the Bleacher Report.

Herro appeared to have suffered the injury in the first half but still managed to attempt a three-pointer.

Before that, the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year awardee had already booked 12 points on a 5-of-9 shooting.

With Herro out, the Heat are likely to feel his absence as he is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

Over in the West, the Grizzlies face an even worse situation with Morant also suffering a hand injury.

The good news is that the X-ray came back negative on the 23-year-old guard's hand, and the two-time NBA All-Star played just 30 minutes in that loss to the Lakers.

Heading into Game 2 of the Grizzlies-Lakers matchup, there is a cloud of uncertainty on whether Morant will be available.

Per a report from Tim McMahon of ESPN, the 23-year-old said that his status in Game 2 is in jeopardy and that he continues to deal with the pain that he labeled as "10."

Hence at least for Game 2, the Grizzlies will be missing the numbers of Morant.

The 2022 NBA Most Improved Player is norming 26.2 points per game, 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Although the situation is nothing new to the Grizzlies who have missed Morant on several periods this 2022-23 season, they are noticeably affected when he is not around.

Against a resurgent Lakers, who stole the home-court advantage for now, the Grizzlies need all hands on deck heading into Game 2 of their NBA playoff tussle.