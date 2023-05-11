KEY POINTS MrBeast purchased his own home in 2018 for approximately $318,000

The home spans nearly 3,000 square feet and features four bedrooms and four bathrooms

MrBeast has an estimated net worth of $100 million

YouTube sensation MrBeast doesn't live a lavish life despite having amassed more than 150 million subscribers and becoming a multi-millionaire at the age of 25.

In 2018, the philanthropist — whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson — paid $318,000 to buy his home on a street just outside of Greenville, North Carolina, where he grew up, when it went up for sale, according to records obtained by the New York Post.

The modest two-story home spans nearly 3,000 square feet and features four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Photos obtained by the Post of the home showed a queen-sized bed and minimal wood furniture in one of the bedrooms.

The master bathroom includes a dual vanity and sink as well as a massive bathtub that could double as a jacuzzi.

As for the kitchen, it features granite countertops, a breakfast nook and a pantry. It also expands to the dining area, which had a six-seater table.

The home has two areas where guests may hang out, a formal living area and a family room that includes a gas log fireplace which may be used during the winter season.

For those who prefer hanging out outdoors, the property has a private basketball court, a screened-in rear porch and patios.

On the second level of the residence are three additional bedrooms, a laundry room and a bonus room. It also has a study that could be transformed into a gym.

If in need of additional space, the property has a separate storage building.

Interestingly, this isn't the only home MrBeast owns in the area.

After buying his house, the YouTuber slowly purchased the rest of the homes surrounding his, buying out a neighborhood for himself, his family and his employees, according to the Post.

He has already purchased five modest homes centered around a cul-de-sac, paying more than the market price for most of them. Three of the homes he bought cost him $1.45 million in total, per the Post.

MrBeast has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is best known for producing YouTube content that features him giving away $10,000 in cash to random people, helping about 1,000 deaf people hear and adopting an entire shelter of dogs, among others.

He is a well-known philanthropist and one of the highest-paid YouTubers in the world. In 2020, he reportedly made $24 million from his YouTube channel, merchandise sales and sponsorships with brands like Microsoft and Electronic Arts. He earns about $3 million per month from YouTube advertisements alone, according to CNW.

His main YouTube channel, which is currently being followed by 152 million people, ranks as the fourth most-subscribed on the platform after T-Series (240 million), Cocomelon- Nursery Rhymes (157 million) and SET India (154 million).