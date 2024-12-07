The thriving true-crime community of internet sleuths has largely opted to sit out the investigation into the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan, citing a lack of empathy for the victim and frustrations with the US health care system.

Thompson, 50, was gunned down Wednesday in what police have called a "targeted attack." Despite the FBI's $50,000 reward offer and the release of surveillance footage of the suspect, many prominent online investigators have declined to participate, NBC reported.

"I have yet to see a single video that's pounding the drum of 'we have to find him,' and that is unique," said Michael McWhorter, known as TizzyEnt on TikTok, where his true-crime content reaches 6.7 million followers.

@tizzyent What happened was horrific and yet the the world seemed to collectively shrug. ♬ original sound - TizzyEnt

"People are desperate people are dying," Savannah Sparks, a TikTok creator with over 1.3 million followers said in a video addressing why she declined to assist. "So when I'm asked if I'm going to help identify the person responsible for getting rid of the CEO who helped create this horrific reality, my answer is simple: absolutely the f--- not."

Other sleuths echoed the sentiment, including thatdaneshguy. "I don't have to encourage violence. I don't have to condone violence by any means. But I also don't have to help," he told his 2 million followers.

The true crime influencers' attitudes reflect a growing disconnection from corporate elites and frustration with health care inequality. A recent Gallup poll found that Americans' views on health care quality and coverage have hit a 24-year low, with more than half rating it as fair or poor.

Experts suggest that this broader sentiment might explain the reluctance of online communities to engage. "People are less motivated, from an altruistic perspective, to help this victim in this specific case," an assistant professor of computer science at Swarthmore College who studies online investigations, Sukrit Venkatagiri, told NBC.

Law enforcement efforts to track the suspect continue, with authorities urging anyone with information to come forward.

Originally published by Latin Times