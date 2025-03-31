ITS Environmental Services, founded in 2015, has developed an eminent status in the disinfection and bioremediation industry in the past decade. Currently working in New York, Long Island and the Tristate area, the company provides services such as virus disinfection, water damage and mold remediation, residential disinfection, odor removal, and asbestos abatement. ITS offers a comprehensive list of services with flawless professionalism and a strong commitment to customer safety.

As a testament to their high level of technical experience and expertise, ITS technicians are adept and knowledgeable, holding several crucial certifications such as CEICR, IICRC, HACCP, and Infection Control. The company has notably participated in Bird flu and Listeria disinfection in New York, supplying prompt service with organized efficiency.

Founder and President Doug Baruchin explains the reasoning behind the company tagline, 'Compassionate professional service for your most difficult time.' The company president shares that the intense trial he experienced when he lost his father laid the foundation for ITS's empathetic approach to clientele. Understanding the significance of providing clients with emotional stability in a time of loss and turmoil, Baruchin drives ITS toward a central focus on client well-being and security, setting the company apart in a primarily profit-motivated industry.

Rapidly developing a steadfast reputation for high-quality service unified with compassion, Baruchin realized early on the immense impact the business had on its clients and society. He gives us a glimpse into this when he reveals, "When you finish a job and someone hugs you just a little longer than normal, you become conscious of the profound difference you made in their life."

Besides fire, water, and chemical spill cleanups, ITS also performs emergency disinfection for businesses. One such example is when ITS was requested to assist with disinfecting a food plant in a dire situation with the FDA. The food plant followed the HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) plan to keep its food safe from chemical, biological, and physical hazards. Despite engineering stringent controls in place, complete eradication of bacteria and viral contamination is impossible. Risk minimization is the best-case scenario. FDA and Health Department regulations can sometimes lead to the recall of products, resulting in catastrophic ripple effects on the brand. Within a day of being called in, ITS toured the facility, coordinating with the FDA for requirements and issues that needed to be fixed, bridging the gap. The food plant was operational within a few days, saving the company and its employees from the brink of financial ruin.

Remembering the interaction he had with the food plant CEO the following week, Baruchin reflects on the gratitude and relief he observed in the CEO's demeanor. He attributes the industrial success that ITS has achieved since its inception 10 years ago to the intricate blend of benevolence and detail-oriented functionality, showcasing the heart of the company.

The company's focus on the humane aspect of business has translated into multiple initiatives for community and client well-being, including affinity programs working alongside insurance companies to support clients at their time of crisis. Working with alacrity, ITS emphasizes a wholesome approach to its services, providing disinfection services without bypassing the emotional component involved in any customer-oriented industry.

The dedicated innovation that ITS has displayed over 10 years of thoughtful service is far from over. Advancing multiple times into various facets of the restoration industry, from bio-agent disinfection to biohazard remediation, ITS has repeatedly sought to improve the industry and provide a better environment for clients.

Currently, the company is expanding further to broaden the reach of its extensive services. Intending to expand on a national scale, ITS plans to lower costs to improve accessibility to clients from different fields. Speaking on the industry practice of focusing on profit inflation at every turn, Baruchin declares definitively, "While acknowledging that financial requirements need to be fulfilled to sustain in the industry, at ITS, we ensure that we provide service with a conscience. The essence of ITS is described in its consistent approach to support the emotional welfare of clients without compromising on efficient functionality."