The live recording film of IU's "The Golden Hour" concert in Seoul in September last year will be screened globally in 38 countries for the K-Pop star's 15th debut anniversary.

The film, "IU Concert: The Golden Hour," is a live recording of IU's in-person concert held at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in September 2022, where she was recognized as the first South Korean female artist to perform at one of the largest performance venues in Korea that can house 50,000 audience members at a time, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

IU's concert film, which is the first true story film in Korea to be screened in an IMAX theater, will be initially released in South Korea on Sept. 13. After that, it will be released in 38 countries around the world, including Japan, Germany and the United States on Sept. 28 and 30, per The Fact Korea.

Fans can make advance ticket reservations starting Wednesday on CGV's website and mobile application.

The upcoming film's official cinematic cut trailer was released on IU's official YouTube channel Wednesday.

The trailer highlighted iconic scenes from IU's "The Golden Hour" concert, including her a cappella of a few lines from "Eight" feat. Suga of BTS, the large "Strawberry Moon" hot air balloon, the fireworks and the dream-like stage, among many others.

It also included a snippet of her message to her fans – Uaenas – at the time.

IU shared an Instagram Story to let global fans know they could also watch her concert film in their respective countries. The South Korean soloist also promised them an in-person reunion in the future.

"...I'll go see you in person next time. [I] love you. Thank you. Always," IU wrote in her post.

"The Golden Hour" concert, which IU describes as the most shining moment of her life, showed impressive ticket sales by uniting about 90,000 audience members in two days, per The Fact.

IU's two-day 14th debut anniversary concert lasted almost three hours per show, where IU sang a total of 25 songs.

The self-made idol debuted at the age of 15 as a singer in September 2008 with her song "Lost Child." Her debut song was released as the lead single for her debut EP, "Lost and Found."

Also known as "Korea's younger sister," IU went on to build a successful, long-running music career and released more hit songs over the years.

She also started a career in acting in 2011 when she got cast in her first acting role as Kim Pil-sook, a shy and overweight school girl with the gift of perfect pitch, in the teen drama "Dream High."