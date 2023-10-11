KEY POINTS K-Pop choreographer Choi Young-jun gushed over working with BTS

A renowned choreographer in the K-Pop industry opened up about his experience working with international superstar BTS and revealed the member who stood out to him the most.

Choi Young-jun — the choreographer behind some of the masterpieces in K-Pop, danced by groups such as SEVENTEEN, EXO, TWICE, Kep1er, Stray Kids and GOT7, among others — revealed during an interview with "KOREA NOW's" host Bella Kim that he once worked with the K-Pop juggernaut, choreographing the latter's hit song, "I Need U," back in 2015 alongside Ricka Heo and Son Sung-deuk.

Interestingly, the 38-year-old dancer had nothing but good things to say about all the members. He said, "BTS members have really good personalities. There is a saying that if an artist is good to their staff, the artist goes a long way. I've been in the industry since I was young, so I got a feeling of how well the artist will do... As soon as I got to know BTS, I knew they would do well."

RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga and V had a reputation for giving their all during live performances. Young-jun attested to such belief and further revealed that each member really worked hard despite being tired during rehearsals.

But one of the things that shocked the dancer-choreographer was how caring the members were. He recalled an encounter when a certain member offered him a drink instead of drinking it himself.

"When we finish, we all break down because we are all so tired. I remember one member running all the way to where the water [was], [grabbing] a bottle and [opening] it. Of course, I thought he would drink, but he handed it over to me," he shared, adding that he told the member to drink it first, but the latter insisted on giving him the drink first.

He concluded, "That's BTS... After experiencing that, I thought I [would] dance my best for you guys. The saying about going a long way if you're good to your staff is because when you're good to they do their very best, which is reflected in the outcome. It was a very touching moment for me."

When asked by the host who was the member who handed him the water bottle, Young-jun immediately revealed that it was J-Hope, but he clarified that all members of BTS were kind and that they always cared about their staff members.