KEY POINTS BTS is on a hiatus as a group for members to fulfill their mandatory military service

BTS extends the record for being the most-awarded artist at The Fact Music Awards

This year, BTS took home three new TMA awards as a group

BTS trended during the 2023 The Fact Music Awards for making history despite being on a hiatus as a group and despite not being present at the awards show.

On Tuesday, The Fact held its annual awards show at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon to recognize the major contributors to the Korean or Hallyu Wave.

BTS took home three awards in their bag, making them the most awarded group at the 2023 The Fact Music Awards despite being on hiatus: Fan N Star Choice (Group), Fan N Star Most Voted (Group) and Best Music (Summer) for its 10th-anniversary single "Take Two."

.@BTS_twt and the members won a total 5 awards at the 2023 The Fact Music Awards!



🏆 Fannstar Choice Group - BTS

🏆 Fannstar Most Voted - BTS

🏆 Best Music Summer - "Take Two"

🏆 Best Music Fall - "Slow Dancing"

🏆 Idol Plus Popularity - Jimin pic.twitter.com/6oMRb5BOz8 — BTS Charts & Awards (@btschartupdate) October 10, 2023

Meanwhile, BTS members Jimin and V took home individual awards, Idol Plus Popularity and Best Music (Fall) for "Slow Dancing," respectively.

When BTS was announced as a winner, a compilation of videos from their past TMA wins was played instead because the group wasn't physically present at the event.

Seeing the BTS video made by The Fact for the group, ARMYs couldn't help but share how much they miss seeing the seven members together.

"I just teared up at that video collage. Congratulations, BTS, our forever artists," tweeted one fan. A second fan commented, "I miss my seven and them shouting ARMY while receiving the awards."

"Video made me cry. I miss them so much. Congrats, my boys," a third fan said, while a fourth user tweeted, "The OT7 vcr. God, please bring my seven back."

Aside from congratulating BTS for another historic TMA win, ARMYs proudly shared the different achievements the group secured through the years.

"BTS BTS BTS" tweets also included special phrases between BTS and ARMYs, such as "Borahae," "Apobangpo," "BTS Our Forever Artist" and "We will wait for you BTS."

"It will ALWAYS be these seven. There is no one else," one fan tweeted, while another added, "Say [it] out loud. BTS BTS BTS! [Seven] normal boys from Korea paved the freaking way!"

.@BTS_twt extended their record as the most awarded artist at The Fact Music Awards history (26)!



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/cdTUczm5oD — BTS Charts & Awards (@btschartupdate) October 10, 2023

BTS still holds the record for the most-awarded artist in The Fact Music Awards history, per BTS Charts & Awards.

With the three additional awards the group received this year, BTS now boasts a total of 26 wins at The Fact Music Awards.

BTS promised ARMYs that the members would return as a group in 2025. Currently, Jin, J-Hope and Suga are fulfilling their mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, the other members, RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V, have yet to announce their official military enlistment dates, which are reported to be within the year.

Jungkook, BTS' youngest member, is scheduled to release his solo debut album "Golden" on Nov. 3, while Jimin is set to release "Jimin's Production Diary" on Oct. 23.