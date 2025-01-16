KEY POINTS Players control a dragon as it attempts to fly between boulders without hitting them

The game is integrated with Telegram, which means there's no need to download additional apps

Players can earn $JCT token rewards and tokenized real-world gemstones

Jade City, the tokenization platform pioneering the tokenization of jade gemstones, today announced the launch of its Telegram mini-app Flappy Jade, a game inspired by the popular side-scroller game Flappy Bird.

The new game comes with leaderboards, rewards, and an incentivization scheme for high-performing players who will be rewarded with a combination of $JCT, the soon-to-be-launched native utility token for Jade City, and tokenized physical jade gemstones that can be used to access upcoming gemstone loot boxes.

Flappy Jade Game Structure

On Flappy Jade, players can collect jade gemstones by controlling the flight of a dragon that attempts to fly between boulders. Players need to gain control of the dragon to make sure it flies between the boulders without hitting them.

Scores are determined by the number of jade stones collected.

Having been under development for the last few months, Flappy Jade is a representation of Jade City's commitment to delivering engaging, community-driven content as it prepares for its much-anticipated mainnet launch and Token Generation Event (TGE).

What’s with all the flapping? 🐉



We’ve been designing a Telegram Mini App to reward the Jade City community with an #RWA airdrop.



Those paying attention to our AMA’s have been testing a demo of the game and securing some early rewards.



We have also been taking all your… pic.twitter.com/YVnwMVVyNd — Jade City (@TheJadeCity) December 22, 2024

The Jade City team collaborated closely with the community and were joined by a test group of 300 players who provided feedback on everything related to the game, from controls to gameplay mechanics, ensuring the best user experience for launch day.

"With the launch of Flappy Jade, our goal is to create a fun, engaging gaming experience with real-world rewards on the line. Flappy Jade is seamlessly integrated into Telegram, allowing users to jump into the action without downloading additional apps. We're excited to see how the community embraces this novel mini-app as we march towards mainnet," said William Ralston-Saul, CEO of Jade City, in a press release shared with International Business Times.

Jade City: Democratizing Global Access to Jade

Jade City, a blockchain-powered platform that's being built as an EVM-compatible decentralized app (dApp), is on a mission to democratize global access to the $50 billion jade market.

Welcome to Jade City, the First #RWA Protocol for Jade pic.twitter.com/enPMDumjAK — Jade City (@TheJadeCity) November 19, 2024

With a development team led by CTO David Atkinson, a co-founder of Holochain, Holo, Rain, and Gild Labs, Jade City is working to issue jade-backed bonds that will pay out a high yield of up to 24% each year in tokenized physical jade.

The team partnered with the owners of the world's largest jade mine to secure one of the world's most substantial jade inventories, positioning Jade City as a pioneer in utilizing the blockchain to provide accessibility and transparency for one of the world's largest gemstone trades.

Many real-world asset (RWA) tokenization projects have emerged in recent years, but Jade City stands out due to its unique integrations in decentralized finance (DeFi) and now, game finance (GameFi).