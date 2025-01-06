KEY POINTS The funding comes shortly after ZKcandy's testnet phase that saw over 2.4 million wallets created in 2 weeks

The team is in multiple arrangements with Hollywood and Bollywood to launch new projects

CEO Lau revealed that ZKcandy is already working on a new segment: AI agents for gaming

ZKcandy, the first gaming-focused Layer 2 chain powered by ZKsync, today announced that it has closed a $4 million private funding round backed by prominent investors such as Wemix Pte. Ltd., Animoca Ventures, Spartan Group, Perlone Capital, Presto Labs, Flowdesk, Prometheuz, Lecca Ventures, and Efficient Frontier.

Several angel investors and early contributors also participated in the funding round, including Stacks, Analog, Mittaria, Xangle, and Trading Strategies.

"Securing this funding is a big step for us," Kin Wai Lau, ZKcandy CEO, said in a press release shared with International Business Times. "Our goal is to make Web3 gaming more open and accessible to everyone. We want to bring in top games and other large IPs and create a space where users can enjoy smooth, secure, and rewarding experiences. With support from our investors, we will keep building toward that vision," he added.

Bringing Blockchain Games to Telegram

With its unique position in the Web3 gaming space as the only Layer 2 chain with founding ties to a major game studio, the team will combine its rich experience in gaming product development and the new funds to build the first Telegram-based EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) gaming ecosystem.

The funds will also be utilized to collaborate with major IP holders to speed up Web3 gaming adoption, develop AI agents targeted at improving the gaming experience, and prepare for the much anticipated mainnet launch in the first half of 2025.

ZKcandy, an Ethereum-based gaming network developed and operated by iCandy and powered by ZKsync, envisions a Web3 gaming sector where game titles are of the highest quality. It currently has a pipeline of over 25 game titles in various stages of going live, including a Tier-1 Hollywood IP licensed game title.

The chain also wants to foster the development of high-quality game titles within the space and ensure speedy market launches.

Major Milestones in Open-Testnet Phase

The funding comes shortly after ZKcandy's open-testnet phase, which saw over 2.4 million wallets created within just two weeks, highlighting ZKcandy's approach that not only reaches a wide audience in a short period of time but also ushers in major AAA brands – publishers in the mid-sized or major levels.

⛴️ ZKcandy Voyage has arrived ⛴️



Our Public Testnet is live! Supercharged by @zksync ⚡️



Compete in challenges, climb the leaderboard, and win epic prizes! 🏆



Here's everything you need to know to embark on the ZKcandy Voyage Testnet 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/CfSNso5SOg — ZKcandy 🍬⛓️ - L2 Gaming ZK Chain (@ZKcandyHQ) September 9, 2024

Lau noted that ZKcandy has a simple mantra in retaining user engagement: "to pour our experience and passion into building games we love to play ourselves," which is why one of the team's priorities is securing partnerships with IPs and focusing on mobile games.

ZKcandy's 2025 Roadmap

Moving forward, the team looks to expand its network of partner, support more AAA games and IPs, and make the user experience even easier.

"We already have multiple arrangements with Hollywood and India's Bollywood to launch new projects and engage their established fan communities," Lau told IBT exclusively.

He reiterated that for the coming year, ZKcandy will focus on mobile games and also on growing its presence within popular messaging app Telegram. "As the first platform to bring EVM-based products to Telegram, we believe this trend will catch on in the near future," he projected.

Finally, the team is also working on a segment that others have yet to jump into: gaming AI agents. Basically, ZKcandy is exploring gaming AI agents that will help players automate some routine operations, giving more time for players to focus on PvP gameplay.

Investments in technology development are also on the roadmap for this year, especially as ZKcandy looks to retain its momentum and ultimately turn it into long-term success.