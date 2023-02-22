Jake Bongiovi had a sweet birthday greeting for his girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown, calling the "Enola Holmes" star "the girl of my dreams."

The 20-year-old son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and restauranteur Dorothea Hurley took to his Instagram page and uploaded a cute snap of him and Brown napping together and wrote, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core."

The second photo shows the young couple having fun while swimming followed by more snaps of them enjoying their time together.

Fans gushed over the photos, with one of them saying, "cuties" while another said, "thank you jake for making our mills happy."

"Full Metal Jacket" Matthew Modine actor commented, "Lovely. Happy Everyday!"

Earlier on Dec. 31, Brown also gave a sweet shoutout to her boyfriend in an Instagram post.

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life. here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around," the "Stranger Things" actress said in her post showing them sharing a kiss inside a photo booth. Another photo showed the pair leaning toward each other while inside a car as if about to share a kiss.

Jake commented on the photo, "Your year babe love you so much."

The "Sweethearts" actor also shared some sweet photos of them on New Year's eve with the caption, "Love is all you need."

Brown and Jake first sparked romance rumors in 2021. They later made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BAFTA. In November 2022, Brown revealed that she met Jake online.

"We met on Instagram and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?" she said at the time.

The pair also attended the premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" in October 2022 featuring Brown in the lead role together with Henry Cavill and Louis Louis Partridge. Jake and Brown were photographed holding hands and wrapping their arms around each other on the red carpet.