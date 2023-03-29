KEY POINTS Ali Fedotowsky discussed her worst celebrity encounter on the "Women On Top" podcast

Ali Fedotowsky could still remember her red-carpet encounter with Jake Gyllenhaal all too well.

Fedotowsky joined Roxy Manning on Wednesday's episode of the "Women On Top" podcast. The two ladies discussed the former "Bachelorette" star's worst celebrity encounter, and Fedotowsky recounted her experience with the "Nightcrawler" star when she was still working as an E! News correspondent.

"Sorry, Jake Gyllenhaal, I'm going to Taylor Swift you right now," the 38-year-old celebrity said, referencing Taylor Swift's numerous songs about the actor.

Swift and Gyllenhaal briefly dated in 2010, and many believed her heartbreak from Gyllenhaal inspired her "Red" album. The album included the songs "All Too Well," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Treacherous" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," CapitalFM reported.

"Jake Gyllenhaal shows up for the red carpet — my first red carpet for E! News — I'm like, 'I'm gonna kill it. I'm gonna be so good.' I practiced. I rehearsed my questions. I was so ready to go," she shared, Page Six reported.

"He walks up, I'm shaking in my heels — which, I'm horrible in heels — and I say to him, 'Hi, Jake who'd you bring tonight?' Like, for a date, like, who's your date tonight?" Fedowsky said about the encounter. "He goes, 'bye bye,' and walked away from me."

The former reality star said she immediately "started crying," thinking she would lose her job. However, she witnessed Gyllenhaal treating the next reporter the same way.

Fedotowsky found Gyllenhaal's attitude surprising, noting that she has done "countless" interviews and knows "how easy it is to be nice."

It wasn't the first time Gyllenhaal got called out for his attitude. A waitress named Erin Lang, also known as @vinylscar on the app, took to TikTok and claimed she didn't have a very nice encounter with the "Guilty" actor.

"Everyone hated waiting on him. Everyone. Not very nice. Really stuck-up. That's all I really have to say about that. Not a very nice person," Lang said, per What's Trending.

Laura Mesrobian, an actor and a server in New York City, also waited on Gyllenhaal, and below's what she said about the actor, according to BuzzFeed.

"Yes, he's f--king gorgeous. Yes, his eyes will pierce your soul. But, kind of whiny. Really likes pinot noir and French fries. Always has friends. Somehow never paid, but he was pretty fun. 7/10," Mesrobian alleged.