James Kennedy feels "sick" over his ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal.

Multiple outlets, including TMZ and Page Six, reported this week that Ariana Madix broke up with Sandoval after nearly 10 years of dating after she allegedly caught him cheating on her with their "Vanderpump Rules" co-star, Leviss.

Kennedy reacted to the news by sharing a screenshot of TMZ's article about the breakup via his Instagram account. He didn't add any caption but wrote in the comments section, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything."

When one social media user called Sandoval and Leviss the "most vile subhumans I've ever met," Kennedy replied, "Correct."

However, some fans called out Kennedy, who recently admitted to cheating on Leviss with their co-star, Lala Kent, when they were still dating.

"Says the guy that cheated on Raquel with Lala," one social media user commented on his post.

"Wow. [It] almost makes up for you cheating on her with Lala," a second person wrote.

Leviss and Kennedy were together for about five years before announcing their split in December 2021. Seven months before their breakup, he proposed to Leviss during a $25,000 Coachella-themed engagement, which Sandoval helped pay for, Us Weekly reported. The DJ has since moved on with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

Meanwhile, Sandoval and Madix began dating in 2014 following his rocky relationship with ex Kristen Doute. Sandoval has been accused of hooking up with Madix while he was still with Doute, but they both vehemently denied it.

On Wednesday, Madix ended her relationship with Sandoval after she allegedly discovered that he and Leviss had been "communicating inappropriately" for months and that they "want to be together" now, an unnamed source told Page Six.

The source claimed that Madix was "heartbroken" and "blindsided" by her boyfriend allegedly cheating on her with someone she considers a "friend." She reportedly had "no idea there were any issues" in her relationship, as she and Sandoval have been "affectionate in public recently."

Madix, Sandoval and Leviss have not yet publicly addressed the cheating allegations, but the former has since deactivated her Instagram account.

Madix's brother Jeremy seemingly confirmed the allegations when he wrote in a comment under Kennedy's post: "It's funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they're willing to s–t on people that are supposed to be their 'best friend' (a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of storyline."

"All just for clout from a corny a-- network like BravoTV," Jeremy continued. "Tom's a try-hard having a midlife crisis with his [cringey] band, and Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life [and is] willing to step on whoever to get there, starting with James. Sellout type lame s—t. Let's all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?"

Before Sandoval, Leviss was also romantically linked to Tom Schwartz, who is Katie Maloney's ex-husband as well as Sandoval's friend and business partner. Schwartz admitted in February that he and Leviss kissed after his divorce from Maloney was publicly announced.

Leviss and Maloney got into a social media feud last year after the latter called the former a "fangirl" for wearing a hoodie of Schwartz and Sandoval's restaurant, TomTom.

"Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the Tom's," Maloney commented.

Leviss clapped back at Maloney, admitting she's a fan and supports Schwartz and Sandoval's business.

"I admit... I am a fan of the Tom's. I'm definitely a fan of the restaurant ... [The] best vibe, food and drinks in WeHo in my opinion. But I'm also a fan of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval!! Here to support their business endeavors," Leviss replied.