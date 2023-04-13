KEY POINTS Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital Tuesday due to a medical complication

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, gave an update about his health on Instagram

Corinne said the family appreciates his fans' prayers and asks for privacy

Jamie Foxx is on his way to recovery, according to his family.

Foxx's family released a statement after he was rushed to the hospital due to a "medical complication" Tuesday. They assured his fans that he was on his way to recovery.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," his daughter Corinne Foxx shared on Instagram Wednesday.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Sources with direct knowledge about the incident told TMZ that the "Project Power" star suffered a "medical emergency" Tuesday morning, so he was taken to the hospital. His condition was reportedly serious enough for his family to come together to the hospital.

"He's communicating now, and that's good news," the tipster said.

There is no word yet on how long Foxx will need to recover. He has been filming "Back In Action" in Atlanta with Cameron Diaz, Daily Mail reported. The film has been marketed as her come-back movie after she decided to take a break from the limelight.

The "Charlie's Angels" star spoke about the project when she appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in September. She admitted she was "both nervous and excited about getting back in front of the camera." Diaz last appeared in 2014's musical adaptation of "Annie."

"It's a little bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean?" she told host Jimmy Fallon. "I did that for so long, it's kind of like the process, I kind of just fell back into it. But it feels a little bit different."

She added that it was "amazing" to star alongside Foxx. They previously worked in the 1999 sports drama "Any Given Sunday" and the "Annie" remake.

"The last movie I made was 'Annie' with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie," Diaz shared.

"He's so great, he's so easy, he's so professional, he's so talented. And just being able to work with him, it'll be so much fun," she added.

Fox and Diaz's action-comedy movie "Back in Action" is set to be released on Netflix in early 2024.