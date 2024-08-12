There's one policy issue both 2024 presidential candidates actually agree on, and it's thanks largely to the influence of a single Las Vegas, Nevada restaurant server.

Both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have come out with their own versions of a "no tax on tips" policy, which would dramatically impact the hospitality industry. Harris made her announcement over the weekend while campaigning in Nevada.

"It is my promise to everyone here, when I am president, we will continue to fight for working families, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers," Harris told a crowd.

After her statements, Trump's campaign was quick to accuse Harris of copying.

"This was a TRUMP idea - She has no ideas, she can only steal from me," Trump shared on Truth Social. "Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY - It won't happen."

Trump has pushed a "no tax on tips" policy since June, promising changes at both a Nevada rally and later at the RNC in July.

"To those hotel workers and people who get tips, you are going to be very happy, because when I get to office we are going to not charge taxes on tips, people making tips," Trump said in June. "We're going to do that right away, first thing in office."

Trump thanked an unnamed Las Vegas server for inspiring the policy by complaining to him about the government taking too big of a cut from her tips.

"The government's after me all the time, tips, tips, tips," Trump said, recounting the story. "And I asked her, would you be happy if there were no taxes on tips? And she said, 'that's a great idea.'"

In response to Trump's post on Truth Social, a Harris campaign official spoke to NPR about the vice president's policy proposal, saying "it is distinct from Trump's — and she intends to deliver on it."

"As president, she would work with Congress to craft a proposal that comes with an income limit and with strict requirements to prevent hedge fund managers and lawyers from structuring their compensation in ways to try to take advantage of the policy," the official said. "Vice President Harris would push for the proposal alongside an increase in the minimum wage."