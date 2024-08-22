After vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance made a stop in Georgia to talk border security and immigration, he stopped at a donut shop with his campaign crew and members of the press only to be met with unimpressed employees.

The clip of him visiting the shop begins by thanking an employee for letting the "zoo" come into the store. When he doesn't get much of a reaction, he asks his team for help deciding how many donuts to get.

"How many people, Jake?" Vance asked as he looked over to his crew of people behind him.

When he doesn't get a response, Vance turns to his other side and asks someone else, "How many donuts do you think we need to get?"

An individual responds, "I would get a couple dozen sir."

JD Vance order a donut challenge: (Level impossible) pic.twitter.com/TxnP9P9gjX — Philip Germain (@PhilipJGermain) August 22, 2024

Seconds later, the employee tells Vance she doesn't want to be on camera.

"I don't want to be on film," the employee says twice.

Vance obliges and asks the camera crews to cut the individual out. Then, in an effort to make small talk Vance lets the employee know who he is and what he's doing there.

"I'm JD Vance I'm running for vice president," Vance said. "Good to see you."

The employee sounds unmoved and replies with "okay" and waits for him to begin his order.

"We're gonna do two dozen," Vance said.

Things get a bit more awkward when he has to order specific donuts and doesn't know what to ask for.

"I mean a lot of glazed here," Vance said. "Some sprinkle stuff. Some of these cinnamon rolls. Just whatever makes sense."

Vance moves on and asks the employees how long they've worked there, to which they give short and direct answers. At this point, it's obvious he falls flat in starting any real conversation with the workers. But he didn't fall short in getting people to react online.

Here are some thoughts people had on the whole awkward moment:

i don't think my face will ever un-cringe after watching this https://t.co/yp073IXSHZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2024

Has this man never taken his kids to get donuts? https://t.co/DFa8AHdsmz — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 22, 2024

Me, ordering donuts for the first time ever: "Yeah I'll just have some of these ones and maybe a couple over here, and sprinkles? Whatever feels right man" https://t.co/at7DLYt2YM — Chongo (Professional Dingus)🐀 (@ChongoTweet) August 22, 2024

How hard is it to ask ´do you have a favorite donut? I'll take one of those.'



Obviously this man's ideas are dangerous; Project 2025 is dangerous but good gods, this guy can't even carry a conversation. https://t.co/fvT2cLg0jO pic.twitter.com/KoRQQn3Q9Z — Jen Vaughn 👻 ll Free 🇵🇸 (@TheJenya) August 22, 2024

this is like the opening of a nathan for you episode https://t.co/ixk7Kojiby — soylent spleen (@beeofstagnancy) August 22, 2024

This was the longest 46 seconds of my life. https://t.co/paLtShlaJt — kevin kovanich (@KevinKovanich) August 22, 2024