Donut Shop Worker Refuses to Be on Camera with JD Vance During Campaign Stop
After vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance made a stop in Georgia to talk border security and immigration, he stopped at a donut shop with his campaign crew and members of the press only to be met with unimpressed employees.
The clip of him visiting the shop begins by thanking an employee for letting the "zoo" come into the store. When he doesn't get much of a reaction, he asks his team for help deciding how many donuts to get.
"How many people, Jake?" Vance asked as he looked over to his crew of people behind him.
When he doesn't get a response, Vance turns to his other side and asks someone else, "How many donuts do you think we need to get?"
An individual responds, "I would get a couple dozen sir."
Seconds later, the employee tells Vance she doesn't want to be on camera.
"I don't want to be on film," the employee says twice.
Vance obliges and asks the camera crews to cut the individual out. Then, in an effort to make small talk Vance lets the employee know who he is and what he's doing there.
"I'm JD Vance I'm running for vice president," Vance said. "Good to see you."
The employee sounds unmoved and replies with "okay" and waits for him to begin his order.
"We're gonna do two dozen," Vance said.
Things get a bit more awkward when he has to order specific donuts and doesn't know what to ask for.
"I mean a lot of glazed here," Vance said. "Some sprinkle stuff. Some of these cinnamon rolls. Just whatever makes sense."
Vance moves on and asks the employees how long they've worked there, to which they give short and direct answers. At this point, it's obvious he falls flat in starting any real conversation with the workers. But he didn't fall short in getting people to react online.
Here are some thoughts people had on the whole awkward moment:
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Venezuela At A Crossroads: Democracy Or Dictatorship
-
Fragile But Unbroken, Afghan Glassblowers Refuse To Quit
-
Israeli Hostage Thought 'Every Night Is My Last'
-
Blinded In Bangladesh Protests, Students Hope For Better Future
-
World's Oldest Person Dies In Spain At 117
-
Democrats Make No Mention Of Crypto, Bitcoin In 2024 Platform – A Good Sign?
-
'Abuse Every Day': Indian Female Medics Speak Out After Brutal Murder
-
All Hell Broke Loose: Sicily Yacht Sunk In Brutal Storm
-
King Charles III Visits UK Town Where Child Stabbings Sparked Riots
-
Nicaragua Shutters 1,500 NGOs As Crackdown Continues