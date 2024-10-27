JD Vance Hails 'Patriot' MAGA Voter Who Reportedly Screamed 'D--khead' At Poll Worker, Ripped Off Her Shirt
"What is wrong with you?' stunned critics on social media ask Trump's running mate
Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance praised as a "patriot" a female MAGA voter who reportedly screamed "d--khead" at a poll worker and ripped off her shirt.
JD was impressed! Vance made it clear that's exactly the kind of voter he loves. "What a patriot," he gushed on X Friday.
Vance was responding to a pickup on X of a Reddit post recounting an unverified confrontation in which the woman, wearing a Trump shirt, reportedly erupted after she was told by the poll worker that political apparel is banned at polling stations.
The poster said the woman, who was not identified, called the worker a "d--khead" and told him: "Suck my c---." She then reportedly pulled off her shirt and voted in her bra.
JD's tweet no longer includes the Reddit message, but his comment remains.
Another Trump voter (from Texas) was arrested just last week after law enforcement authorities said he punched a poll worker who told him to take off his MAGA hat because it violated the rules. Jesse Lutzenberger, 63, has been charged with injury to an elderly person, according to an incident report from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
As for Vance, critics came for him on social media (one asked him if the chubby voter in the photo was JD's mom).
