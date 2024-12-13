JD Vance Invites 'Good Guy' Daniel Penny to Be His 'Personal Guest' to Football Game Party with Trump
It will be Penny's first public appearance since he was acquitted
Vice President-elect JD Vance invited "good guy" Daniel Penny to be his "personal guest" at the Army-Navy game on Saturday.
The two will watch the game from a suite that will be occupied by Donald Trump and other members of his administration, including his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, Notus reported.
Vance confirmed the news on X.
"Daniel's a good guy, and New York's mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone. I'm grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he's able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage," Vance wrote.
Penny, a Marine Corps veteran, was recently acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in the killing of Jordan Neely on May 1, 2023. Neely was a 30-year-old homeless man experiencing a mental health crisis when Penny, 24, held him in a chokehold for six minutes on a New York City subway.
His upcoming appearance at the football game will be his first since he was found not guilty.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
-
Don't Get Scammed This Holiday Season: Your Guide To Spot Package Delivery Scams
-
Top 8 Blue-Collar Jobs Offering Big Bucks In 2025 Revealed
-
Get Ahead Of 2025: 5 Smart Purchases To Make Before Trump's Tariffs Hit Your Wallet
-
Blown Off Course, Turbine Giant Orsted Seeks Second Wind
-
Video Game Bosses Gather At 'Darkest Hour' For Industry
-
Vulnerable Afghans Struggle As Taliban Rebuild Kabul Roads