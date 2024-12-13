Vice President-elect JD Vance invited "good guy" Daniel Penny to be his "personal guest" at the Army-Navy game on Saturday.

The two will watch the game from a suite that will be occupied by Donald Trump and other members of his administration, including his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, Notus reported.

Vance confirmed the news on X.

"Daniel's a good guy, and New York's mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone. I'm grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he's able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage," Vance wrote.

I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage. https://t.co/b4bY0G0EM3 — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 13, 2024

Penny, a Marine Corps veteran, was recently acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in the killing of Jordan Neely on May 1, 2023. Neely was a 30-year-old homeless man experiencing a mental health crisis when Penny, 24, held him in a chokehold for six minutes on a New York City subway.

His upcoming appearance at the football game will be his first since he was found not guilty.

Originally published by Latin Times