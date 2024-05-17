With Millennials and Generation Z making up a growing proportion of the workforce, their purchasing habits are driving change in various markets, including art. These generations are known for questioning norms and rejecting things that they believe are outdated and restrictive. Amid these social changes, the traditional image of the art gallery, which is somewhat intimidating and exclusive, has become unpopular with the younger generations. Their inaccessibility and association with extravagance and stuffy, overly formal social rules turn most people away.

However, Enzhao Liu, a Chinese-born and Philadelphia-based artist, wants to change that. He established Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store as a way to bring art closer to the younger generations. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees from the Central Academy of Fine Art in Beijing, China's top art school, and he obtained a second master's degree from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts in 2017. Liu's work has been shown in various museums and galleries across China and the US.

Located in Pennsylvania's King of Prussia Mall, one of the largest malls in the United States, Jedidiah Gallery is a progressive and innovative location, catching the eye of a young and emerging visitor base. It aims to promote the work of various national and international artists by exhibiting a wide range of art pieces, from traditional oil painting and authentic ceramics to installation art and modern handmade crafts.

According to Liu, it's his goal to blend the concept of a traditional art gallery and a modern design store, in order to completely reinvent the public perception of what an art gallery can be. Jedidiah Gallery sells artwork prints of its featured artists for as low as $20, keeping it affordable and accessible to the average American. He believes that appreciating and buying art should start young, which is why he offers low-priced, entry-level pieces. As the customers grow older and their purchasing power increases, their art tastes evolve alongside them, becoming more sophisticated.

Unlike the typical gallery which just shows art for a few nights each month and lays unused most of the time, Liu conceptualized several art-related events at Jedidiah to pique people's interest in art. These include various art classes, including specialized themes such as floral painting, anime-themed drawing, abstract, miniature kit building, still life drawing, and watercolor.

For couples, Jedidiah Gallery holds DIY House Date Nights, where couples can come and bond over building DIY house models while enjoying drinks and music in a relaxing and romantic atmosphere.

For artists who would like to learn more about the business side of art, Liu provides art consulting services, where he reviews their portfolio and provides advice on how to take their presentation and marketing skills to the next step. By focusing on the artist's goals and interests, Liu and his team can find ways to get them more exposure and strengthen their online presence.

Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store

Liu believes that these events bring the gallery closer to the local population, providing learning and entertainment while encouraging guests to learn more about appreciating art. The topics revolve around things that are a hit among the younger audience, including Japanese animation, pop culture, and the "Instagrammable" aesthetic. To become more in tune with the preferences of the community, Jedidiah Gallery has a community suggestion list, where guests can suggest new types of events or exhibits that will generate more public interest and connect with their interests.

In the future, Liu plans to open up new locations for Jedidiah Gallery, fulfilling its mission of democratizing art and bringing it to more communities around the US.

"Most professional galleries serve the top 10% of the population, such as those who are part of 'high society' and those who see art as an investment," Liu says. "This results in the vast majority of people perceiving art as something distant or irrelevant to them. But, I believe that everyone has an innate sense of art appreciation and it just needs to be developed via exposure. Jedidiah Gallery & Design Store brings art closer to the people, as well as helps young, up-and-coming artists have a taste of being exhibited, giving their art careers a boost. I feel happy about what I am doing here because I also help other people be happy through art."