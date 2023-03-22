KEY POINTS Lauren Sánchez probably had a facelift and a nose job, according to surgeons

Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich said a facelift prevents the sagging of the facial tissue

Dr. Ramtin Kassir said one clear sign Sánchez had a facelift is her attached earlobe

Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, probably went under the knife, according to plastic surgeons.

The brunette beauty that caught the attention of the wealthiest man in the world is allegedly not all natural. Three of the country's top plastic surgeons shared their expert opinions on what Sánchez had probably changed in her appearance.

Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, a facelift expert, suggested she had the procedure. Vasyukevich told Page Six that one goes under the knife for a facelift to "prevent the sagging of the facial tissue and maintain youthful neck contour."

Dr. Ramtin Kassir, a celebrity doctor who has worked with stars like Melissa Gorga and Lele Pons, agreed with Vasyukevich. He cited one clear sign that Bezos' girlfriend had a facelift — her "attached earlobe," which is more apparent in her newer photos than the older ones.

"If you do a facelift and sew everything too tight, the earlobe becomes attached to the face and loses its curved contour," the New York- and New Jersey-based surgeon explained.

"She's got some dimpling and shadows around her mouth," he added. "These are tell-tale giveaways of things that have been done and skin that has been pulled."

Kassir acknowledged that Sánchez has a "nice jawline," which he believed she achieved due to a facelift. However, he doesn't think she had a deep-plane facelift, which addresses the ligaments and the muscles a "lot better."

Dr. Ehsan Ali, known as the "Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor," also echoed the same sentiment. He said it was "possible" that Sánchez had a mini facelift because "her skin looks pulled back and tighter."

He also believed the "tip of her nose is much thinner than before."

Ali had already met the TV host in person and admitted, "She looks good." He added that it's not "uncommon" for a woman in her 50s to "have cosmetic work done."

Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott. They issued a joint statement on Twitter announcing they were getting a divorce.

"As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," the statement read. "If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again."

Hours after their split announcement, Bezos was in a relationship with Sánchez, Insider reported. Sánchez is a news reporter. She was a longtime anchor of "Good Day LA" on Fox 11. She had also worked as a correspondent on "Extra."

The outlet noted that they met through her then-husband Patrick Whitesell. It's unclear when their romance began, but according to Brad Stone's book "Amazon Unbound," Bezos and Sánchez connected at an Amazon Studios party for the 2016 movie "Manchester by the Sea."