KEY POINTS Jerry Springer's net worth was estimated to be between $60 million and $75 million when he died Thursday

He reportedly made up to $8 million in annual salary at the peak of "The Jerry Springer Show"

Springer also appeared on "Judge Jerry," "Baggage" and "Dancing With the Stars"

Jerry Springer left behind a fortune worth tens of millions when he passed away this week, according to reports.

The legendary talk show host died at his home in suburban Chicago Thursday following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 79.

A Celebrity Net Worth estimate put Springer's net worth at the time of his death at $60 million.

Unnamed sources told the New York Post that the fortune the late TV personality left behind is estimated to range from $60 million to $75 million.

Before becoming a talk show host, Springer was a politician who served on Cincinnati's City Council in 1971 and was elected as mayor of the city in 1977.

After serving just one term as mayor, Springer began his career in media. He worked as a news anchor at WLWT in Ohio City before he landed his most iconic role as a TV host and launched his popular "Jerry Springer Show." The program debuted in 1991 and ran for 27 years, airing its last episode in 2018.

At the peak of "The Jerry Springer Show," he earned up to $8 million in annual salary, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition to this, he served as a judge on the "Judge Jerry" show, which aired for three seasons. He appeared on the "Springer on the Radio" show, the dating game show "Baggage" and the "Jerry Springer Podcast," and had his own '60s folk music radio show in Cincinnati.

Springer replaced Regis Philbin as host of "America's Got Talent" for the second and third seasons of the show. Nick Cannon later took over the role from Springer.

He also had a successful run on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2006, getting his highest score with samba and foxtrot and ultimately finishing in fifth place in the competition.

Springer appeared in several films, including the 1998 comedy "Ringmaster," in which he played a fictionalized version of himself named Jerry Farrelly. He also made cameos in TV series such as "Roseanne," "The Simpsons" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," according to Entertainment Weekly.

He released an autobiography titled "Ringmaster" in the '90s.

Springer's other work included being the executive producer of "The Steve Wilkos Show," which is hosted by former Chicago police officer Steve Wilkos, the longtime head of security on Springer's talk show. "The Steve Wilkos Show" has aired for 13 seasons as of this writing.

In a November 2022 interview, Springer was asked if he considered himself the "granddad of reality TV."

"No, I just apologize. I'm so sorry. What have I done? I've ruined the culture," he responded, per the New York Post. "I just hope hell isn't that hot because I burn real easy. I'm very light-complected, and that kind of worries me ... I'm just a schlub who got lucky."

On Thursday, Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for Springer and his family, announced the TV legend's death via a statement on his website.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Galvin said. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Funeral services and a memorial gathering are being developed. In the statement, Springer's family asked that, instead of sending him flowers, fans consider making a donation or committing to "an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization."