Thirty-four-year-old Jessi appeared as a guest on one of YouTube Channel Studio Waffle's "My Mouth Is On Fire" episodes and talked about her ideal type in men, specific marriage plans and her desire to have a baby.

Speaking of her plans to get married, Jessi stated that she wants to marry the next man she meets/dates. "I seriously want to get married and have a baby," she shared.

As she is nearing her mid-30s, Jessi revealed that she is considering freezing her eggs. "I'm getting older now. I need to freeze my eggs," she noted.

Regarding her ideal type of man, Jessi was asked which she prefers more between bad guys and kind guys. Jessi revealed she prefers the bad guys more.

"I like bad guys. But bad guys are not ignorant guys. I like a smart guy who can lead, develop and heal me," she said, according to an English translation by Kbizoom.

In other news, Jessi is making her comeback with "Gum" on Wednesday at 6 p.m. KST.

Before "Gum's" release, Jessi and the new agency she's signed with – More Vision – released two music video teasers, which currently have over 313,000 and 177,000 views, respectively.

Jessi signed with Jay Park's agency in April.

Meanwhile, egg freezing, which Jessi talked about in her interview, is a method of preserving women's eggs so they can lengthen the period they can have children. Eggs are retrieved from the ovaries with a needle and cooled to subzero temperatures in a laboratory.

As the quality of a woman's eggs tends to decline with age, a woman who wants to have a child but can't conceive yet can freeze her eggs for use at a later date. According to Medical News Today, most researchers suggest that women freeze their eggs in their mid-to-late 20s for use after their 30s.

In a report published by The Korea Herald earlier this October, the number of unmarried women in South Korea freezing their eggs reportedly skyrocketed over the past seven years.

In 2022, there were reportedly 1,004 egg-freezing procedures done by CHA Medical Group. This marked a significant surge from the mere 72 cases reported in 2015.

Around 69.3% of the egg-freezing procedures for unmarried women last year were reportedly performed in women aged 35 or older.

In an attempt to address Seoul's alarmingly low birthrate, the Seoul Metropolitan Government began offering up to 2 million KRW ($1,478) to 300 women of Korean nationality of childbearing age who wish to freeze their eggs.