KEY POINTS A male K-Pop idol had a nose job pre-debut because of an accident

One female K-Pop idol had plastic surgery because of hate comments

Jessi is one of the few idols who confidently talk about plastic surgery

South Korea is known for having high standards in terms of beauty. Because of this, many – celebrities and non-celebrities alike – reportedly undergo cosmetic surgeries to fit such standards and avoid receiving hateful comments about their visuals.

While many undergo surgery solely for cosmetic improvement, some idols have it for medical reasons.

Here are eight K-Pop idols who openly admitted to having plastic surgery.

1.

Jessi

Haters: "oh I hate Jessi, she had plastic surgery ew bla bla bla"



Jessi: pic.twitter.com/kanF2xn5TF — D. (@heyjebbie) July 18, 2017

Rapper and singer Jessi is one of the stars who openly talk about her plastic surgeries in interviews. Aside from admitting to undergoing rhinoplasty and double eyelid surgery, Jessi shared that she had undergone a breast enlargement surgery.

Talking about her breast augmentation surgery on SBS' entertainment show "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," Jessi quipped, "I paid for it with my own money, so why should I hide it?"

2.

MOMOLAND's JooE

While talking about her new ear piercings in a July 2018 episode of "Knowing Bros," JooE ended up confessing that she had a nose job. "I actually really liked how my right ear looked, but I no longer have [a] cartilage there.

She was then asked where her cartilage went, and JooE casually answered that her cartilage "went on an adventure" to her nose.

3.

DIA's Chaeyeon

In 2016, during an appearance on the MBC variety show "Video Star," Chaeyeon openly talked about undergoing surgery for her nose.

On the show, she confessed to having her nose done but affirmed that her double eyelids were natural, saying she gained them when she was in middle school.

4.

Super Junior's Heechul

While speaking about South Korea's obsession with cosmetic surgery, Super Junior's Heechul revealed on the JTBC show "Ssulzun" in 2013 that he had surgery on his nose after breaking it from falling, per Yahoo!Life.

But while others end up having a higher or more pointed nose after surgery, Heechul got a lower nose bridge. "I asked the doctor to give me a higher nose bridge, but the doctor was more into finding the best balance for it," he said.

5.

Super Junior's Kyuhyun

In 2016, during an appearance on "Radio Star," Kyuhyun of Super Junior revealed he had double-eyelid plastic surgery since he didn't have natural double eyelids like his parents.

Dana, the show's other guest, mentioned that Kyuhyun, who she had worked with in the musical "The Musketeers," looked different after returning from an international schedule.

6.

SISTAR's Soyou

After being hurt by the hateful comments she received online, SISTAR's Soyou revealed in her "Radio Star" appearance in May 2017 that she had a rhinoplasty.

According to Soyou, the harsh criticisms prompted her to visit a plastic surgeon and receive cosmetic surgery.

7.

2NE1's Minzy

Because YG Entertainment's founder Yang Hyun-suk reportedly didn't approve of plastic surgery, 2NE1's Minzy wasn't sure if she should get her nose done, per Koreaboo.

However, because of the need to have surgery on her nose to treat her rhinitis, she confessed that she underwent cosmetic surgery on her nose later.

8.

Shinhwa's Dong-wan

Dong-wan, a member of the South Korean six-member boy band that debuted in 1998, is reportedly one of the K-Pop idols to admit to undergoing plastic surgery.

In 2012, Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Dong-wan, as well as his bandmates Jun-jin and Hye-sung, had admitted to undergoing plastic surgery.