Blackpink's Jisoo tested positive for COVID-19 and will skip participation in their upcoming concerts in Osaka this weekend.

On Thursday, Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment announced through Weverse, a community platform for both fans and artists, Jisoo's COVID-19 diagnosis and the changes in Blackpink's upcoming tour in Japan.

According to the statement, the 28-year-old Blackpink member showed mild cold symptoms on Tuesday leading her to take a self-test. Though she initially tested negative in a self-diagnosis kit, she eventually tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Despite Jisoo's determination to perform and keep her promise to Blackpink fans, she decided not to participate in their upcoming tour for everyone's health and safety.

For the Osaka, Japan, stop of the "Born Pink World Tour," which will be held in Kyocera Dome on June 3 and 4, only three members will be able to participate -- Jennie, Lisa and Rosé.

"We will put our utmost effort for Jisoo's speedy recovery as well as the health and safety of our artists," guarantees YG Entertainment to fans.

Blackpink's concert in Osaka will mark the last leg of their tour in Asia before traveling to Australia for shows in Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney later this month.

On Wednesday, Jisoo took to social media to share photos from their sold-out concert in Bangkok, thanking Thai Blinks for their support.

"It was so good to see you again, Thailand! I was also very happy to finally show you my FLOWER stage in person! Once again, we were stunned by the love and support our Thai fans have shown us. Thank you so much," she captioned her Instagram post.

With the news of Jisoo's COVID-19 diagnosis, fans showered her most recent post with messages of concern and well wishes.

"My girl, remember to eat well, remember to dress warmly. Hope you are okay, get well soon girl. I am always ready to wait for you, the girl who always brings everyone positive things and you always deserve the best," commented one fan.

Another said, "Get well soon my dear. Blink and Sooyas are waiting for you here. We miss and love you so much. We want to see you perform on stage happily again."

Internet personality, Kartika Dewi, also left a comment on Jisoo's most recent Instagram post saying, "Get well very soon the sweetest girl."

Blackpink's "Born Pink World Tour" will continue through August, visiting Melbourne, Sydney, Paris, New Jersey, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.