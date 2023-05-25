KEY POINTS Blackpink is the newest star of Adidas' "Home Of Classics" campaign

Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie revealed their favorite Adidas sneakers in a new TikTok video

Blackpink has starred in other endorsement deals for Pepsi, Samsung and Oreo

K-pop sensation Blackpink has been rocking streetwear fashion over the years, sporting the "classics" from Adidas everywhere they go, and now each member has revealed their favorite sneakers from the brand.

The quartet — composed of members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé — is the star of the German athletic apparel's latest campaign called "Home of Classics," in which they could be seen donning the brand's "Originals" line, which includes a variety of sneakers and athleisure wear.

On Wednesday, Adidas shared a video of Blackpink via TikTok, where they asked each member what their favorite pair of sneakers was.

Lisa, 26, revealed that she's a fan of the Adidas Forum — a style that's widely popular since the 1980s due to its low-cut design and was one of the most recognized basketball silhouettes. Jisoo, 28, however, preferred a sportier vibe such as the Campus 00s, which first launched as a basketball shoe in the '80s but has since been revived as a lifestyle staple in 2022.

Jennie and Rosé — ages 25 and 26, respectively — seemed to have similar tastes since both members revealed that their favorite sneaker is the iconic Adidas Superstar, a leather base, low-top sneaker that highlights the brand's three-stripe trademark logo.

The style has remained popular for decades, despite initially being launched as a basketball shoe. But it's now being widely used as an all-around sneaker for fashion, athletic performance gear, athleisure, or workwear.

Announced earlier this month, Blackpink was chosen to be part of the retro-themed "Home of Classics" campaign. Photos and a commercial — released by Adidas Korea — circulated all over social media, which showed the "Pink Venom" hitmakers wearing both apparel and sneakers from the multinational corporation.

The girl group has been dominating the music and fashion industry over the past year.

Blackpink is currently on an ongoing "Born Pink" world tour, which kicked off at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, in October last year. Last month, they also headlined the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, making history as the first-ever K-pop artist to headline the event.

Members Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé have also been named global ambassadors for luxury fashion houses such as Bulgari, Cartier, Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent, respectively.

In addition to Adidas, Blackpink did several endorsements with other well-known brands, including Pepsi, Samsung, Oreo and Puma.