"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling clarified that she is not worried about her legacy, considering the fact she came under fire multiple times for making controversial comments about the transgender community.

The 57-year-old author, who launched her new podcast "The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling" on Tuesday, explained in the first episode why she doesn't care about her legacy.

"I do not walk around my house thinking about my legacy," she said. "You know, what a pompous way to live your life walking around thinking, 'What will my legacy be?' Whatever, I'll be dead. I care about now. I care about the living."

Rowling dropped two new podcast episodes on the same day. The first episode titled "Plotted in Darkness" discussed various topics including her abusive first husband, her mother's death, and how she rose to fame with the "Harry Potter" series.

The second episode, titled "Burn the Witch" discussed all the controversies around "Harry Potter." However, she didn't mention anything about her transgender comment.

Rowling made a controversial comment in December 2019 when she supported a researcher named Maya Forstater, who lost her job for stating that biological sex cannot be changed.

The author supported Forstater's statement and tweeted, "Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who'll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill"

The tweet received mixed responses at that time. While many people were glad she supported Forstater after getting fired, others were disappointed with Rowling's tweet.

After a couple of months, the author again made headlines for commenting on an op-ed's title that included the phrase "people who menstruate" in May 2020.

Rowling took to Twitter in June 2020 and wrote alongside the article, "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

The trailer of the podcast was dropped on Feb. 14 and the author can be heard saying that her transgender comments have been "profoundly" misunderstood and she "never set out to upset anyone."

The seven books of Rowling's hugely popular fantasy novel series were released over a period of ten years, starting with 1997's "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" and ending with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" in 2007.

An entire generation of kids grew up reading about Harry's adventures with his two best friends at Hogwarts, the fictional school for witches and wizards created by Rowling. Her mastery and the influence the book series had on kids led to Rowling being compared to Enid Blyton, one of the most prominent children's books authors from the 20th century.

Based on the massive success of the books, Warner Bros. made eight movies that earned $7.7 billion at the box office globally. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" was the first movie that dropped in 2001 while "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" was the last movie released in 2011.

A spin-off series based in the "Harry Potter" world included three movies, 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," followed by "The Crimes of Grindelwald," released in 2018, and "The Secrets of Dumbledore" which was released in April last year.