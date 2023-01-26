KEY POINTS Joe Giudice shared photos of his four daughters on Instagram

The former reality star said he misses his kids every day

Fans sympathized with Giudice, who is banned from entering the U.S.

Joe Giudice shared a heartbreaking post on social media to express how badly he was missing his four daughters with his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice.

On Thursday, the 50-year-old former reality star took to Instagram to share a photo carousel featuring snaps of his daughters, Gia, 22, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.

The first photo showed the four girls sporting the same hoodie and making heart shapes with their hands with their backs to the camera. There's also a snap of them running on the beach while wearing mini dresses in different blue tones.

"I love and miss my beautiful girls every day," he captioned the post.

Two of his daughters, Gia and Milania, quickly responded to his post.

"So cute dad [red heart emoji]. I love you so much," his eldest child, Gia, wrote.

"I love [you] so much and miss [you] soooooo much [red heart emoji]," Milania added.

Fans expressed their sympathy for Joe, who has been living and working in the Bahamas since he got deported from the U.S. in 2019.

"I don't understand how we have illegals walking across every day and you can't come back to be with your daughters?!! I hope [you can return] someday soon, Joe," one wrote.

"You did a great job, Joe. I truly hope/wish that one day soon you'll be able to return back home for your girls. You've already paid the ultimate price just by being separated," another commented.

Joe's post came a day after he seemingly shaded his ex-wife, Teresa, when the latter paid tribute to her new sister-in-law from her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas' side of the family, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, according to Page Six.

Teresa posted photos showing her and Veronica and accompanied them with a lengthy message to mark the latter's birthday. In her post, she said Veronica was "the sister I've always dreamed of" before showering her with compliments.

However, Joe questioned his ex's gesture by commenting, "I thought you loved Melissa," referring to Teresa's other sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, the wife of her brother, Joe Gorga.

Joe quickly deleted the comment but not before many fans saw it and reacted to his subtle dig.

Based on the teaser trailer for the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," the falling-out between the Gorgas and Teresa will get more intense ahead of her wedding to Ruelas.

The sneak peek showed that Ruelas lost his temper and threatened to punch his bride's younger brother after learning that Joe and Melissa have been ganging up on Teresa.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 13 premieres on Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.