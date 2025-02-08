President Donald Trump declared in a Truth Social post on Friday night that he's "immediately revoking Joe Biden's security clearances," claiming the former president "set this precedent."

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information," Trump wrote. "Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden's Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings."

"He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents," the president continued.

The Biden administration discussed revoking Trump's security clearance days after his first term ended, AP News reported at the time, due to Trump's "erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection," Biden said, as well as "business entanglements," according to Susan Gordon, who served as the Trump administration's principal deputy director of national intelligence from 2017 to 2019.

Trump also referenced the report from Special Counsel Robert Hur, which he said revealed the former president "suffers from 'poor memory' and, even in his 'prime,' could not be trusted with sensitive information."

The Hur report concluded in February 2024 that Biden should not face criminal charges for mishandling classified documents because the former president's "memory was significantly limited." The report further described Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Trump added he "will always protect our National Security."

"JOE, YOU'RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump concluded.

As the sitting president, it's up to Trump to decide whether he will follow through with revoking Biden's security clearance.

