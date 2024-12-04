John Fetterman Mocks DeSantis Over Reports He Will Replace Trump Defense Secretary Nominee: I'll Consider Voting Yes If He 'Finally Admits' to Wearing Lifts
Talks of replacing Pete Hegseth are in preliminary stages, and DeSantis' name has been informally floated
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman took to social media to make fun of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after reports emerged that President-elect Donald Trump was considering DeSantis for the role of secretary of defense.
Trump and his team are reportedly reconsidering the decision to nominate former Fox News host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense due to the difficulties involved with having Hegseth confirmed by the Senate. Trump reportedly floated DeSantis' name during an informal conversation at the Mar-a-Lago, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Fetterman took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to comment on reports of DeSantis replacing Hegseth as Trump's nominee.
"I'll consider a YES on him if he finally admits to his boots with 4" lifts," he wrote.
Fetterman's post references an internet theory where users speculated that the governor was wearing lifts in his shoes to make himself appear taller. Users largely pointed to the strange shape of DeSantis' shoes, stating that it would make sense for the then-presidential candidate to want to supplement his height when running against Trump, who stands at 6-foot-3.
Users took to the comments to share Fetterman's sentiment and sense of humor. "Love to see a senator with a good, healthy sense of humor. We need more like Fetterman," wrote one user.
"Well played sir," concurred another.
Others came to DeSantis' defense.
"DeSantis is a clean honorable man. I'm sure you can appreciate someone like that filling the Defense Secretary spot," wrote another user. "Someone is going to have it. Why not someone who is honest?"
