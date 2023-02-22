A new short feature about Keanu Reeves' upcoming movie "John Wick: Chapter 4" teases "new levels of action." The actor performed some of the stunts himself after training for 12 weeks.

The behind-the-scenes short feature, released by Lionsgate, sees the return of Reeves as the invincible assassin in his pursuit to defeat The High Table, along with other familiar characters such as Lance Reddick's Charon, Laurence Fishburn's Bowery King and Ian McShane's Winston, who all appeared in "John Wick 3."

"We're here, working on John Wick: Chapter Four. We have all the John Wick swag: cars, new weapons, Jiu-Jitsu. But with chapter four, we took it to another level," Reeves said in the featurette.

Following a scene showing Reeves fighting two burly men using Nunchuckus (martial arts training weapon), he added, "It's been about 12 weeks of training. It's new levels of action. You know, that's like Nunchuckus, which was challenging."

The new "John Wick" movie will revolve around the potentially lethal consequences of one's past actions. The action franchise was hailed as one of the best action film series on the market today, according to a Collider report.

In the video, stunt coordinator Scott Rogers praised Reeves' hard work.

"Keanu's attitude and the talent whether it's handling a gun, how it reloads, its compelling to see him do it," Rogers said.

The short feature shows more action-packed scenes, including Reeves' gun-fighting scenes with men wearing metal armor.

The actor explained, "'John Wick' action asks just a little bit more. And you see the effort and the commitment from the team. For Chapter 4, we wanted to bring the muscle cars back, we really wanted to do something different, we're gonna have a sequence around the Arc De Triomphe."

Rogers explained that the team removed the car's doors and windshield for the scene that sees the 58-year-old actor doing a reverse 180, reloading a prop gun and shooting out the door.

"We were smashing people, hitting people, it's just amazing…Have we gone too far?" Reeves said before the video concluded.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is set to hit the theaters on March 24.