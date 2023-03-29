KEY POINTS Keanu Reeves said the "last moment of bliss" he could remember was when he was in bed with Alexandra Grant

Reeves and Grant reportedly started dating in 2017

The couple met while working on Reeves' first picture book "Ode to Happiness" in 2011

Keanu Reeves has given a rare insight into his life with his longtime ladylove, Alexandra Grant.

In People magazine's "One Last Thing" interview, the 58-year-old "John Wick 4" star opened up about the last moment of bliss that he could remember, sharing that it was an intimate moment with his 49-year-old artist girlfriend.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," Reeves said of Grant. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Canada native revealed that the last time he danced was at a "friend's wedding" over eight months ago and explained that his desire to dance depended on the song or person he was with as he often went "with the feeling."

He also shared that he has been playing chess, joking that he is a "master" only to those who don't know how to play the game.

Reeves and the visual artist met back in 2011 while working on the former's grown-up picture book, "Ode to Happiness." They appeared together at the UNAIDS Gala in Basel, Switzerland, in 2016, the same year they collaborated once more for Reeves' book, "Shadows."

In 2017, the pair established a small publisher called X Artists' Books. But it was only two years later that they went public with their relationship at Gucci's LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California.

"It wasn't a secret," an unnamed source told Us Weekly at the time. "They have been dating since at least [the] summer of 2017." International Business Times could not independently verify the source's claims.

Reeves and Grant have kept their relationship lowkey and have rarely been spotted out together in public. Last year, they stepped out for a rare appearance at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala in L.A. in June and were caught holding hands at a performance of American Buffalo at Broadway's Square Theatre in New York City the following month, per People.

Rumors previously surfaced that the "John Wick" star proposed to Grant last year. An unnamed insider told a British publication OK! Magazine that the former popped the question after they "returned home from Europe, where Reeves shot several films.

But another unnamed source seemingly denied the rumors, telling Us Weekly, "The word among his circle is that a proposal will likely happen at some point. But he's not in a rush and doesn't need a piece of paper to know Alexandra is the one for him. They're soulmates and totally committed to the long term, and after all this time together it just keeps getting sweeter."

Reeves' "John Wick: Chapter 4," the fourth installment in the hit franchise, recently premiered in theaters worldwide. It collected $137.5 million in total at the box office during its opening weekend.