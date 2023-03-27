KEY POINTS Keanu Reeves allegedly earned $15 million for his stint in "John Wick: Chapter 4"

"John Wick: Chapter 4" debuted with a whopping $137.5 million at the box office

The Hollywood actor has an estimated net worth of $380 million

Keanu Reeves achieved a new milestone, earning what seems to be one of the biggest salaries of his career with "John Wick: Chapter 4."

Nearly a decade since the 58-year-old Canada native took on the role of the legendary hitman John Wick, he allegedly earned a whopping $15 million for the latest installment in the franchise, according to Fandom Wire.

International Business Times couldn't independently verify this information.

However, it's undeniable that the action-packed franchise has had tremendous success, earning millions of dollars since the original "John Wick" hit the theaters in 2014.

Most recently, the fourth installment, which premiered on Friday, garnered $73.5 million during its opening weekend at the domestic box office, beating out the first three franchises: 2014's original with $14 million, its 2017 sequel "John Wick: Chapter 2" with $30.4 million, and the previously marked series-high "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" with $56.8 million in 2019, Variety reported.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" also made an impressive international debut, collecting $64 million from global theaters, bringing its total to $137. 5 million so far.

Although Reeves' total earnings from "John Wick" have not been publicly disclosed, the actor reportedly earned about $1 million to $2 million from the first film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2016, the outlet reported that the actor joined the roster of A-list celebrities who earned a salary increase. He was paid somewhere between $2 million and $2.5 million for "John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum," and some ownership of the film and box office bonuses.

Reeves' total net worth now sits at $380 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, noting that the "John Wick" franchise earned more than $500 million at the domestic box office, and grossed more than $4.6 million globally.

Although "John Wick" brought a massive increase to his fortune, the actor also earned from starring in several blockbuster hits over the years, including 1994's "Speed," which garnered a total revenue of $350.5 million. He earned $1.2 million for his stint as Jack Traven.

Reeves also led "The Matrix" franchise — a sci-fi film where he starred as Neo — that earned massive popularity worldwide, grossing $1.6 billion. The Bambi Award winner was reportedly offered a $10 million upfront salary and earned $35 million for the first movie on the backend.

For the next installments, "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions," both released in 2013, he accumulated about $120 million in bonuses, racking up his total earnings to $200 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

The actor earned $3,000 in his debut film "Youngblood" in 1986, $95,000 for his role in "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," $2 million for "Johnny Mnemonic," and $8 million for "The Devil's Advocate."

Aside from starring in several action-packed movies, Reeves also ventured into the music industry, forming a band called Dogstar. He was the bassist and backing vocalist of the band alongside Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse.

He also invested in several businesses including the custom-built motorcycle enterprise Arch Motorcycle Company, production company Company Films and small publisher X Artists' Books, through which he released his self-written books "Ode To Happiness" in 2011, and "Shadows" in 2016.