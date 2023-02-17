Internet darling and famous Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves shared his admiration for cryptocurrency and thinks that "principles and ideas behind an independent currency" are amazing.

Reeves, who is promoting the fourth installment to the successful movie franchise "John Wick" shared his thoughts about cryptocurrency in an interview with Wired released earlier this week.

Reeves described crypto as "amazing tools" for the distribution and exchange of resources and noted that criticism will only make the industry better, particularly when it comes to safeguarding crypto assets.

"I think the principle, the ideas behind an independent currency, are amazing. These are amazing tools for exchange and distribution of resources. So to pooh-pooh crypto or the volatility of cryptocurrency, it's only going to make it better in terms of how it's safeguarded," Reeves said in the interview.

The Hollywood superstar admitted in December 2021 that he owned cryptocurrency but confessed that he had not done anything with it. "A friend of mine bought some for me a while back," the actor said, adding "Yeah, I have a little hodl."

Aside from cryptocurrency, Reeves also serves as an advisor to The Futureverse Foundation, which is a charitable foundation founded by Non-Fungible Labs, a New Zealand-based NFT and blockchain technology company.

Futureverse supports underrepresented artists through grants and shares their work on both physical and digital platforms.

"I am honored to be joining Non-Fungible Labs' efforts in cooperation with Alexandra Grant for the extraordinary program and opportunity of the Futureverse Foundation, in support of artists and creators globally," Reeves said in June during the foundation's launch.

But while cryptocurrency has a list of popular fans, it also has a list of high-profile personalities who loathe the concept of digital currency. Among them is billionaire and investor Charlie Munger, who is also the current vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, an American holding company.

Munger, like the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett, is not fond of cryptocurrency and has been calling digital currency by different names over the past years.

Munger recently called the digital currency "worthless" during Daily Journal Corporation's annual shareholder's meeting, where he is a director.

"Sometimes I call it crypto 'crappo,' sometimes I call it 'crypto s---.' It's just ridiculous that anybody would buy this stuff," the 99-year-old Munger told CNBC, adding that "It's totally absolutely crazy, stupid gambling."