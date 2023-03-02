KEY POINTS JoJo Fletcher works with RESA for a 14-piece collection

Fletcher named each piece after something unique to her

She named two new looks after her and her husband

JoJo Fletcher gave a nod to her husband, Jordan Rodgers, in her partnership with the fashion label RESA.

The former "Bachelorette" and real estate developer has been a longtime fan of the Los Angeles-based fashion label. So, she partnered with them for a 14-piece collection that included Fletcher's favorite RESA styles and two new looks called Joelle and Jordan, which she named after her and her husband, Rodgers.

"Each print is named after something unique to me," Fletcher told Us Weekly. "We have 'Sunstone,' which is a nod to our wedding venue and speaks perfectly to how romantic and beautiful the print is and how it can be worn."

When asked for another collection standout, the former reality star offered "Rico."

"We also have Rico, our stunning, bold, tropical print that screams 'take me to the beach!'" she explained. "This was named after where we currently live, Puerto Rico, known for its vibrancy, beautiful beaches and rainforests."

Her favorite color was also included in the lineup. Fletcher said the designs were "fun and cheerful" and would be a great addition to one's spring wardrobe.

"I'm usually a neutral lover at heart, but Resa does an exceptional job creating bold designs that add color and life to your closet while still feeling elevated," Fletcher said, noting that she got compliments when she debuted the brand's collection. "Their prints and fit keep me coming back collection after collection."

She added that the Madison slip in the brand's Sunstone print or the Suki slip in its Fletcher print were go-tos for her because they are light, feminine and sexy.

Fletcher and Rodgers married on May 14, 2022, six years after getting engaged. They were supposed to get married in 2020 but had to push it back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they are hoping to build a family together.

"I loved our life together before as an engaged couple," she told OK! magazine as she looked back at their life before they tied the knot. "But there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special."

She added that "nothing major" happened after their wedding. However, she noticed a positive shift in her relationship with the sports announcer, especially in terms of their connection.

"I would say there is this feeling you get once married that just feels a bit different," she added. "It's hard to explain, but there is a deeper feeling of connection."