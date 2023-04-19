KEY POINTS The Jonas Brothers announced three "secret" shows to be held in cities across the United States

Fans can register for a Verified Fan Onsale on Ticketmaster until Thursday

Tickets go on sale on Friday

The Jonas Brothers will have three special shows across the U.S. this month, but the venues remain top secret.

The trio — composed of siblings Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas — announced Tuesday that they will be performing three "secret" concerts at unannounced venues in Los Angeles, California, on April 25, in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, on April 26 and in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 28.

"Heads up Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth and Baltimore... We're coming to town for three secret shows on April 25th, 26th and 28th!" the "Sucker" hitmakers wrote in an Instagram post.

Though the exact locations won't be announced until a later date, registration to join Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Onsale is now open, and fans can register until Thursday at 1 p.m. EDT.

The registration allows concertgoers to get an equal opportunity to access tickets and filters out resellers. Ticketmaster noted that it does not guarantee tickets, and only select fans will be given a unique access code to purchase tickets from any of the three shows.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and those who aren't selected will be placed on a waitlist.

Here's the step-by-step process of registering for the Verified Fan Onsale:

Access the custom registration page Create a Ticketmaster account, or sign in with an already existing account when registering Upon authentication of the account, it will undergo a lottery-style process to determine which fans receive the unique access code A status update will be sent to your email a day before the official on-sale to know whether you have been selected or waitlisted

The sale of tickets for the Jonas Brothers' secret shows will begin Friday.

Earlier this month, the band released its new single "Waffle House" — the second track from its upcoming sixth studio album, titled "The Album," which is expected to hit music streaming platforms on May 12.

Joe, Nick and Kevin recently concluded their Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live Theater in the Park MGM Hotel, which ran from Feb. 17 to 19. They were originally slated for an eight-show residency in 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.