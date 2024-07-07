U.S. District Judge on Saturday granted former President Donald Trump's request for additional briefing on presidential immunity in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and postponed certain deadlines.

According to NBC News, the order by judge Aileen Cannon represents the latest consequence of the Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision on Monday. The ruling stated that Trump has immunity from prosecution for some actions taken as president in the federal election interference case.

In the order, Cannon granted special counsel Jack Smith the right, but not the obligation, to file a submission on the use of classified information at trial. Simultaneously, she paused two upcoming deadlines for Trump and his co-defendants.

The recent development occurred after Trump's lawyers requested on Friday that Judge Cannon halt court proceedings to assess the implications of the Supreme Court's ruling on the case. Previously, in February, Trump's legal team had filed a motion to dismiss the indictment based on claims of immunity.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that presidents are shielded from prosecution for official acts and enjoy "at least a presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution" for actions that fall "within the outer perimeter of his official responsibility."

Trump claims that he labeled the documents as "personal" during his time in office, implying they should not be treated as sensitive government secrets. In response, federal prosecutors have countered Trump's argument, stating that the Presidential Records Act does not authorize him to designate White House documents as personal.

There is currently no trial date set in the classified documents case. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Smith's brief is now due on July 18, and a reply from Trump's team is due on July 21.

Trump's brief, which is expected to focus on presenting evidence related to his official actions that were admitted during the trial to demonstrate his understanding and intentions, is due to be filed by July 11. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is required to respond to Trump's brief by July 24.

Trump's campaign responded with a statement from the former president, who celebrated the ruling in a post to his social media platform, Truth Social.

"Today's Historic Decision by the Supreme Court should end all of Crooked Joe Biden's Witch Hunts against me, including the New York Hoaxes — The Manhattan SCAM cooked up by Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, Racist New York Attorney General Tish James' shameless ATTACK on the amazing business that I have built, and the FAKE Bergdorf's 'case,'" Trump wrote. "PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!"