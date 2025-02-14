A judge is ordering people convicted of shoplifting from a Michigan Walmart to perform free carwashes in the parking lot as punishment.

Judge Jeffrey Clothier started ordering "Walmart wash" sentences this week for shoplifting convictions at the Grand Blanc Township Walmart.

The car washes will be held in March and April when the weather warms up.

"I don't think everybody that steals is a bad person. Sometimes people are just down on their luck," Clothier told the Associated Press. "But there's going to be consequences when you break the law."

He said the store was OK with the plan and would provide water and supplies.

"I think it will be humiliating to be out there washing cars if you see someone you know," Clothier added.

He told the AP that he would show up to help wash the cars.