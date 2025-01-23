Some regional managers for retail chain Walmart could now earn more than $600,000 a year.

The regional managers are responsible for around a dozen stores.

After the changes kick in, regional managers will be able to earn between $420,000 and $620,000 if they get their full bonuses this year, according to the Wall Street Journal. That is up from $320,000 to $570,000 last year.

The increase includes a higher minimum base salary of $160,000 (up from $130,000), larger stock grants of $100,000 (up from $75,000), and bonuses now equal to 100% of base pay.

The benefits are a continuation of Walmart's strategy to reward midlevel management overseeing operations for 4,600 stores across the country.

As Walmart rewards regional management, its scaling back on perks for corporate staff.

By 2026, some office workers outside the Bentonville headquarters will face higher healthcare deductibles, with one plan requiring $5,500 annually for family coverage, according to the Wall Street Journal report.

The company has also reduced remote work options.

Last year, the company announced it was cutting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Walmart started 2025 with many changes.

Walmart just opened its new 350-acre headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

It also updated its logo with a subtle font change.

Walmart is working on an AI shopping experience, likely powered by a data center, for consumers that's expected to launch this year.