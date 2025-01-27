An Ohio man previously banned from all Walmart retail locations is back in legal trouble after being accused of stealing from a Columbus location, according to a report.

Seth Stires, 33, was arrested Wednesday following allegations that he stuffed two duffle bags with merchandise and exited the store through a rear fire exit without paying.

The duffle bags themselves were valued at $34.95, although the value of the items inside remains unknown. The alleged theft took place at the Georgesville Road Walmart, just off Interstate 270, according to court documents, WCMH reported.

Stires' track record with Walmart is no clean slate. On Dec. 10, 2023, he signed a formal trespass notice barring him from entering any Walmart locations. This ban followed numerous past offenses, adding to a lengthy criminal history spanning over a decade,

Court records paint a picture of Stires' repeated run-ins with the law. His charges include theft and criminal mischief at a Kroger in May 2024 and theft at a Dollar General earlier that same year.

Additional charges over the years range from falsification at a Hilltop UDF in 2017 to aggravated menacing at a Hilltop residence in 2016.

Stires' previous guilty pleas include receiving stolen property, burglary, attempted theft, and assault, with offenses spanning from 2010 to 2024.

Stires' last Wednesday arrest led to his municipal court case being dismissed just a day later. Prosecutors may pursue the case in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

