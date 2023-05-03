KEY POINTS Savannah Chrisley said her mom Julie Chrisley handed her "30 to 40 days'" worth of letters

Savannah Chrisley has shared an update on her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley amid the couple's ongoing prison sentences.

In the latest episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, Savannah revealed that her parents aren't able to speak to each other from prison so they haven't been able to communicate with each other in four months.

According to Savannah, her mother gave her 30 to 40 handwritten letters when she recently visited her in prison. In the letters, Julie detailed her daily life and what she was going through as well as opened up about missing her husband of 30 years.

"She actually sent me 30 to 40 days' worth of letters. It was just like her daily diary, journal," the 25-year-old reality star recalled. "I'll eventually put them out, read them at some point to give people updates on how they are doing and what was going through their minds."

She continued, "I don't think there's a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad. They don't get to talk. So we're like, what, four months in, almost, and being together almost 30 years and not going a day without speaking, to now going on four months is a lot."

Todd and Julie reported to prison to begin their sentences in January, months after they were convicted on multiple counts, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit tax evasion in June 2022.

Julie is serving seven years at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Todd, who was sentenced to 12 years, checked in to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida.

"It's tough," Savannah continued. "It was a lot to read. It was tough to see the accounts of her day and things she's scared of or nervous about. Just, all the thoughts that go through her mind and not having my dad with her, that's the biggest thing. It's tough."

The former Miss Tennessee Teen USA said she is allowed to spend more than seven hours with her parents when she visits them. She's thankful that when she does, she doesn't have to talk to her parents through a glass divider but gets to hug them as well as laugh and cry with them.

In a previous episode of her podcast, Savannah said she was putting her life "on hold" while her parents are in prison. She admitted that she didn't want to make major decisions while her mom and dad were away.

"In my mind, I'm like, 'I can't move on with my life,'" Savannah said. "Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid."

The reality star gained custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe after Todd and Julie's conviction.