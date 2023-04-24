KEY POINTS Savannah Chrisley claimed a Southwest Airlines attendant "threw [her] off" a flight when she refused to check her carry-on bag

The airline claimed that Chrisley arrived at the gate late and repeatedly insulted its employee

The attendant denied the reality star boarding on her original flight as a result

Southwest Airlines has claimed that Savannah Chrisley's version of a recent flight mishap with the company was not accurate.

Chrisley claimed in a video earlier this week that a Southwest Airlines attendant at New York's LaGuardia airport "threw [her] off" a flight after she refused to check her carry-on bag despite being instructed to do so. However, the airline said the initial reports from its investigation showed a "different" version of events.

In a statement to People, Southwest said it is "aware" of the "Growing Up Chrisley" star's video and is "looking into the situation."

"Our initial reports indicate a different story than the one from the Customer's account, as she arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and repeatedly insulted our Employee after being asked to gate-check her bag," a representative for Southwest told the outlet. "As a result, the Customer was denied boarding on her original flight, and we booked her on a later flight the same day."

Chrisley's rep did not immediately respond to People's request for comment.

On Thursday, Chrisley, 25, took to her Instagram Stories to detail the incident, which occurred while she was attempting to board a flight home to Tennessee.

In the clips she shared, she showed an airline attendant at the gate, whom she described as "awful" following an argument about her bag. She also claimed that a pilot stood up for her.

"Alright guys, so I officially know why everyone hates Southwest so much. I mean absolutely hates it — the worst thing in the entire world," she said, before zooming in on the unnamed attendant. "This man right here... um, awful. I went to board my flight and he told me that I had to check my bag. I was like, 'OK, if you wouldn't mind, I'm gonna take my bag on the flight, see if I can't make it fit, and if not, I'll check it.'"

But the former Miss Tennessee Teen USA claimed that the attendant refused to even consider her suggestion and told her she had to check the bag.

After insisting that she should check if there was any room for her luggage on the plane before complying, Chrisley then claimed that the attendant told her she was being "an unruly passenger."

The confrontation caused a commotion, resulting in a pilot stepping in and telling the attendant that he needed to "calm down" and that he would find a space for Chrisley's bag, according to the reality star.

"The Southwest attendant literally looked at the pilot — the man who was flying our plane and is responsible for our safety — and said stay out of it," Chrisley claimed.

She continued, "Now, I'm not gonna lie, when this Southwest attendant told the pilot to calm down, I told him that there was no need for him to be an a--hole today, and then he threw me off the flight."

Chrisley said she told the attendant she had a 10-year-old that she had to return to that night, seemingly referring to her niece Chloe, of whom she became the primary guardian after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began serving time in prison for tax fraud. However, the attendant allegedly replied, "I don't care."

Chrisley admitted that she let her anger get the best of her as she told the attendant, "I hope he finds a better purpose of his life."

Later, she gave a shoutout to the "good-looking pilot' who reportedly defended her from the attendant.

"Southwest, you're awful, but to the pilot who stood up for me and was a real good-looking guy — my hat goes off to you. You're great. Maybe switch airlines," she added, noting that the airline "sucks" but the pilot was "kinda hot."

Chrisley was later put on a connecting flight through Baltimore, Maryland.

Chrisley later took to her Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie with Chloe to show that they have since reunited.

She also shared a post from Inner Butterfly about attractiveness. Part of the post read, "Kindness is attractive. Taking accountability is attractive. Sincere apologies are attractive."