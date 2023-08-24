KEY POINTS Spotify revealed the songs that made it to its 2023 Songs of Summer list on Wednesday

Of the 20 songs on the 2023 Global Songs of Summer list, only two K-Pop songs made it

Jungkook's "Seven" ranked third, while FIFTY FIFTY's "Cupid (Twin Version)" ranked 11th

Spotify released two 2023 Songs of Summer lists Wednesday: Global Songs of Summer and U.S. Songs of Summer.

On the Global list, which is topped by the song "Ella Baila Sola" from the American-Mexican group Eslabon Armando, Jungkook's solo debut single "Seven" featuring American rapper Latto came in as the third most-streamed song globally.

Meanwhile, FIFTY FIFTY's newly released "Cupid (Twin Version)" made it to the list, taking the 11th spot.

.@Spotify reveals most streamed Songs of the Summer 2023. pic.twitter.com/gaS3DxQnvy — chart data (@chartdata) August 23, 2023

Jungkook and FIFTY FIFTY are the only K-Pop artists on Spotify's Global Songs of Summer list this year.

Aside from making it to Spotify's new list, the hit songs by Jungkook and FIFTY FIFTY also achieved different Spotify milestones since their release.

"Seven" by Jungkook

The 25-year-old BTS member released his solo debut single, "Seven," in July. It was described by BigHit Music as an "invigorating summer song" that would make listeners feel the full breadth of Jungkook's charm."

As of press time, "Seven" featuring Latto has amassed over 470.6 million streams on Spotify.

On the first day of the song's release, it surpassed 15.9 million streams on the online music streaming platform, making the "Golden Maknae" of BTS the first artist, aside from Taylor Swift, to achieve such a historic feat, per Soompi.

Early this August, "Seven" set a Guinness World Record as the most-streamed track on Spotify Charts in one week for a male artist, with 89.7 million streams.

"Seven" has also become the fastest track to reach 100 million streams on Spotify for a male artist. It achieved the record eight days after its worldwide release on July 14.

"Cupid (Twin Version)" by FIFTY FIFTY



The English version of "Cupid" was released alongside "Cupid's" Korean version as part of FIFTY FIFTY's first single album, "The Beginning: Cupid," in February.

As of press time, the "Twin Version" of "Cupid" has recorded over 570.9 million streams on Spotify.

In May, Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the track surpassed 300 million streams on the online music streaming platform, only 94 days since the song dropped on Feb. 24. This made FIFTY FIFTY's hit song the second fastest K-Pop girl group song to achieve such a feat, next to BLACKPINK's "Pink Venom."

According to the same report, the English version of "Cupid" gained international popularity after getting featured in TikTok videos and YouTube shorts.

Last Friday, FIFTY FIFTY dropped the latest "Twin Version" of "Cupid" featuring American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter.

Listen to Spotify's 2023 Songs of Summer playlist here: