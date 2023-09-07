KEY POINTS Fans think Colombian singer J Balvin's latest social media posts are hinting at something

Some fans think a collaboration between BTS' Jungkook and Colombian singer J Balvin may be in the works after the latter seemingly dropped clues on social media.

The speculations started after J Balvin, also referred to as the "Prince of Reggaeton," posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday with Jungkook's "Seven" as the music and "Jungkook en la vibra (Jungkook in the vibe)" as the text.

That same day, J Balvin tweeted an emoji of a hand stop sign and a peace sign, which seemed to add up to seven.

JBALVIN X JUNGKOOK SOON OR- 👀 pic.twitter.com/a9CJtNpAOE — hani⁷ ꪜ (@itsbtszone) September 5, 2023

✋✌️ — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) September 6, 2023

The tweet has since gained over 1,097 reposts, 1,413 quotes and 6,935 likes, with fans wondering if there could be a new remix version of Jungkook's solo debut single.

"[Are] we getting another remix with J Balvin?" tweeted one fan; another commented, "[Jungkook] said he wanted to release another single... What if? What if it's the [second] hint?"

"Latin ARMYs, we're getting another Spanish banger," claimed another fan, while a different fan stated, "[I don't know] what it is, but [someone] is excited here. Don't spoil. Let's save it for the best."

"Jungkook in his Latino era. Let's gooo!" tweeted another fan.

q. you mentioned wanting to do latin music in the future. do you have a favorite latin artist?



jungkook: i like rosalia, and the famous j balvin and becky g. i think that's about it pic.twitter.com/9OdgzFE3fj — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) September 3, 2023

In Jungkook's recent guesting on "Ask Anything Chat" on iHeartRadio's "Most Requested Live," he was asked about his favorite Latin artists.

The South Korean singer revealed that among the Latin artists, his favorites are Rosalia, J Balvin and Becky G.

The 26-year-old K-Pop idol departed Seoul via Incheon International Airport Tuesday for an overseas schedule.

Jungkook's exact overseas activities haven't been disclosed.

Jung Kook will be joining @GlblCtzn as a headliner for #GlobalCitizenFestival in Central Park, NYC to help call for urgent action to end extreme poverty. Join Global Citizens from around the world and take action today!

📆 Sept 23, 4PM ET

🔗 https://t.co/B5S9g005Pr… pic.twitter.com/450twXSsO1 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 6, 2023

In other news, BigHit Music announced Wednesday that Jungkook will be headlining the upcoming Global Citizen Festival in New York City, a music fest aiming to help call for urgent action to end extreme poverty.

"The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action, and I'm happy to take part in it," Jungkook said, per the Associated Press. "I can't wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park," he added.

The event will be held on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. ET.

Seven by Jungkook is nominated for “Song Of The Summer” at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA’s) 2023. pic.twitter.com/Y6Q3cw1kI4 — Golden JK Universe (@GoldenJKUnivers) September 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Jungkook's "Seven" has been nominated for the Song Of Summer category at the MTV Video Music Awards 2023.

His song will compete with Beyoncé's "Cuff It," Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?," Doechii ft. Kodak Black's "What It Is (Block Boy)," Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red," Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night," FIFTY FIFTY's "Cupid (Twin Version), Gunna's "fukumean," Luke Combs' "Fast Car," Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World," Olivia Rodrigo's "vampire," SZA's "Kill Bill," Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice's "Karma," TXT and Jonas Brothers' "Do It Like That," Troye Sivan's "Rush" and Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma's "La Bebe (Remix)."