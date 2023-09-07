KEY POINTS BTS member Jungkook topped Billboard's 2023 Global Songs of The Summer list

Jungkook beat the likes of Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa, among others

Jungkook released "Seven" in early July alongside American rapper Latto

BTS member Jungkook topped another major Billboard chart, beating the likes of several internationally renowned music artists across the globe.

Billboard just unveiled its 2023 Global Songs of The Summer list, which ranked the top 10 best songs that dropped within the summer season, dated from June to August. The chart was also based on the performance of the artists on the weekly Global 200 chart.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old South Korean artist's solo debut single, "Seven," featuring American rapper Latto, dominated the chart, ranking No. 1. It surpassed the recent releases from several megastars such as Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer," Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma's "La Bebe," Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma's "Ella Baila Sola," and Selena Gomez's "Calm Down," among others.

Jungkook made an impressive debut on Billboard, topping three major music charts — Hot 100, Global 200, and Global (excluding United States) — simultaneously on charts dated July 29. Thanks to "Seven," he became the first-ever K-pop soloist to achieve such a feat.

The singer-dancer has remained on the top spot of both global charts, however, it fell to rank No. 28 on the Hot 100, though it already spent about seven weeks on the music chart.

Following the historic milestone, fans — known as ARMYs — took to Twitter to congratulate Jungkook and express how proud they were of his successful solo debut.

"'Seven' sitting [on its] deserved place," one user wrote, while another commented, "I've never been so proud! CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK."

"Jungkook is the King of the world!" a third user quipped.

"Did this with not even [a] 2-month-old song. Jungkook [your] impact is truly amazing," a fourth user stated.

"Seven" is only the beginning of Jungkook's solo career. Most recently, he told fans via BTS' official Stationhead radio account that he would be "very busy" in the upcoming weeks as he was preparing for something big.

Although he did not disclose the details, it could be assumed that he was gearing up for the release of new music. During his appearance on bandmate Suga's "Suchiwta" talk show, he revealed that he already started working on his mini-album, to be released by November, and another solo single.