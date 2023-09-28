KEY POINTS EDAM Entertainment uploaded a vlog featuring its artist, Shin Se-kyung

The vlog showed behind-the-scenes of Se-kyung's filming for "Arthdal Chronicles"

Her secret to a lively but not puffed-up face doesn't require any cosmetics

Thirty-three-year-old South Korean actress Shin Se-kyung shared her secret to reducing face swelling and maintaining a healthy-looking face throughout the day.

On Wednesday, Se-kyung's agency, EDAM Entertainment, uploaded a new vlog featuring the "Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun" star while filming her drama.

In one segment of the vlog, a staff member complimented how Se-kyung's face doesn't look puffed up even when it's too early in the morning. "It's early morning and your face isn't puffed up at all," the staff said.

Embarrassed with the compliment she received, Se-Kyung, who plays the character of Tanya in the K-drama series, touched her face shyly and asked, "Mine?" She went on to share what she found helpful in keeping her face healthy throughout the day.

According to Se-kyung, taking short naps in between shoots can help make the face look "lively and gentle."

She also revealed that she used to have a problem with puffiness when she was young. "It was a fight with swelling when I was young. I hated my eyes and face getting puffed up. However, when my face lost all moisture in the evening, it didn't look good," she explained.

Now, with the help of naps, she can keep her face looking good no matter what time of the day.

Shin Se-kyung is currently starring in the tvN weekend drama series "Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun," alongside Lee Joon-gi, Jang Dong-gun, Kim Ok-bin, Park Hae-joon and Cha Yong-hak, among many others.

The "Sword of Aramun" is set eight years after the first season of "Arthdal Chronicles," which previously aired in 2019.

It is a 12-episode series helmed by director Kim Kwang-sik and writers Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon.

Se-kyung made her debut in the entertainment industry at the age of 8 when she was featured on the cover and poster of Seo Taiji's solo album "Take Five" in 1998.

She reportedly had her breakthrough in acting after appearing in the sitcom "High Kick Through The Roof" in 2009. Since then, she starred in several K-dramas such as "Tree With Deep Roots," "Fashion King," "When a Man Loves," "Blade Man," "A Girl Who Sees Smells," "The Roots of Throne," "The Bride of Habaek," "Black Night: The Man Who Guards Me," "Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung," "Run On" and "Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun."

She also appeared on the big screen in movies, including "My Little Bride," "Cinderella," "Five Senses of Eros," "Acoustic," "Hindsight," "Soar Into The Sun," "Tazza: The Hidden Card" and "The Preparation."

Because of her excellence in acting, she has won several acting awards.